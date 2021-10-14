New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 19,000 fresh infections of coronavirus taking the total COVID tally in the country to over 3.40 crore. The death toll in the country also climbed up to 4.51 lakh after nearly 250 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same span of time.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India logged 18,987 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,40,20,730. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the country reached 4,51,435 after 246 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 20 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 109 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,06,586 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 1067 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33362709, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 96 crore with more than 32 lakh jabs administered on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 38,99,42,616 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 10,69,40,919 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 69,09,35,778 first doses have been administered while 27,68,72,767 second doses have been administered.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan