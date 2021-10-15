New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India logged 16,862 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours which took the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,40,37,592. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,51,814 after 379 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same span of time, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday stated.

The active cases in the country further declined to 2,03,678, which is the lowest in 216 days. The active cases comprise 0.60 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 2,908 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 46 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 112 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,82,100, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Of the total 16,862 cases reported in the country, Kerala added 9,246 infections and 96 deaths which took the state's total caseload to 48,29,944 and fatalities to 26,667. The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 10,952 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 47,06,856 and the active cases dropped to 95,828, a state government release said Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,363, followed by Ernakulam 1,332 and Thrissur 1,045.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that India is expected to achieve 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations around October 18 or 19, adding that big events have been planned to celebrate the achievement. "Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

He further said that nearly 73 per cent adult population has received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 30 per cent have been administered double doses. According to official sources, Health centres will be showered with flower petals whereas health workers will also be honoured on the occasion.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan