New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight rise from yesterday's new infections, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.43 crore. The death toll in the country also climbed up to over 4.59 lakh after more than 311 fatalities were reported in the country during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 11,903 new COVID-19 cases which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,43,08,140, while the death toll rose to 4,59,191 after 311 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 129 consecutive days now.
The active cases, comprising 0.44 per cent of the total infections in the country, further declined to 1,51,209 after a decrease of 2,567 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. This is the lowest active caseload in India in the last 252 days.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 40 days, according to the Health Ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,97,740, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.29 crore.
The 311 new coronavirus-linked fatalities include 187 from Kerala and 48 from Maharashtra. Of the 187 deaths, 45 were reported over the last few days, 87 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 55 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a Kerala government release said on Tuesday.
Check the state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7519
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|4042
|2048505
|14382
|Arunachal Pradesh
|82
|54805
|280
|Assam
|3732
|601468
|6011
|Bihar
|45
|716405
|9661
|Chandigarh
|34
|64501
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|295
|992221
|13580
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|10675
|4
|Delhi
|309
|1414522
|25091
|Goa
|315
|174485
|3366
|Gujarat
|199
|816338
|10090
|Haryana
|128
|761096
|10049
|Himachal Pradesh
|1796
|218861
|3762
|Jammu and Kashmir
|916
|327103
|4438
|Jharkhand
|104
|343546
|5138
|Karnataka
|8399
|2942272
|38089
|Kerala***
|75232
|4872930
|32236
|Ladakh
|81
|20690
|208
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|121
|782227
|10524
|Maharashtra
|19110
|6453581
|140274
|Manipur
|704
|121213
|1925
|Meghalaya
|412
|81844
|1456
|Mizoram
|6325
|116231
|436
|Nagaland
|205
|30977
|686
|Odisha
|4175
|1029585
|8340
|Puducherry
|388
|125830
|1859
|Punjab
|228
|585645
|16561
|Rajasthan
|40
|945446
|8954
|Sikkim
|170
|31427
|397
|Tamil Nadu
|11147
|2657282
|36157
|Telangana
|3933
|663898
|3959
|Tripura
|150
|83565
|816
|Uttarakhand
|151
|336359
|7401
|Uttar Pradesh
|102
|1687165
|22901
|West Bengal
|8126
|1567209
|19160
|Total#
|151209
|33697740
|459191
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan