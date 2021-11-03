New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight rise from yesterday's new infections, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.43 crore. The death toll in the country also climbed up to over 4.59 lakh after more than 311 fatalities were reported in the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 11,903 new COVID-19 cases which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,43,08,140, while the death toll rose to 4,59,191 after 311 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 129 consecutive days now.

The active cases, comprising 0.44 per cent of the total infections in the country, further declined to 1,51,209 after a decrease of 2,567 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. This is the lowest active caseload in India in the last 252 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 40 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,97,740, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.29 crore.

The 311 new coronavirus-linked fatalities include 187 from Kerala and 48 from Maharashtra. Of the 187 deaths, 45 were reported over the last few days, 87 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 55 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a Kerala government release said on Tuesday.

Check the state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7519 129 Andhra Pradesh 4042 2048505 14382 Arunachal Pradesh 82 54805 280 Assam 3732 601468 6011 Bihar 45 716405 9661 Chandigarh 34 64501 820 Chhattisgarh 295 992221 13580 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 10675 4 Delhi 309 1414522 25091 Goa 315 174485 3366 Gujarat 199 816338 10090 Haryana 128 761096 10049 Himachal Pradesh 1796 218861 3762 Jammu and Kashmir 916 327103 4438 Jharkhand 104 343546 5138 Karnataka 8399 2942272 38089 Kerala*** 75232 4872930 32236 Ladakh 81 20690 208 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 121 782227 10524 Maharashtra 19110 6453581 140274 Manipur 704 121213 1925 Meghalaya 412 81844 1456 Mizoram 6325 116231 436 Nagaland 205 30977 686 Odisha 4175 1029585 8340 Puducherry 388 125830 1859 Punjab 228 585645 16561 Rajasthan 40 945446 8954 Sikkim 170 31427 397 Tamil Nadu 11147 2657282 36157 Telangana 3933 663898 3959 Tripura 150 83565 816 Uttarakhand 151 336359 7401 Uttar Pradesh 102 1687165 22901 West Bengal 8126 1567209 19160 Total# 151209 33697740 459191





