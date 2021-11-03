New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight rise from yesterday's new infections, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.43 crore. The death toll in the country also climbed up to over 4.59 lakh after more than 311 fatalities were reported in the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 11,903 new COVID-19 cases which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,43,08,140, while the death toll rose to 4,59,191 after 311 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 129 consecutive days now.

Delhi air quality declines to 'very poor' category, likely to deteriorate..
The active cases, comprising 0.44 per cent of the total infections in the country, further declined to 1,51,209 after a decrease of 2,567 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. This is the lowest active caseload in India in the last 252 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 40 days, according to the Health Ministry.

Amid rise in Dengue cases, Centre sends high-level team to 9 states, UTs..
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,97,740, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.29 crore.

The 311 new coronavirus-linked fatalities include 187 from Kerala and 48 from Maharashtra. Of the 187 deaths, 45 were reported over the last few days, 87 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 55 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a Kerala government release said on Tuesday.

Check the state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7519 129
Andhra Pradesh 4042 2048505 14382
Arunachal Pradesh 82 54805 280
Assam 3732 601468 6011
Bihar 45 716405 9661
Chandigarh 34 64501 820
Chhattisgarh 295 992221 13580
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 10675 4
Delhi 309 1414522 25091
Goa 315 174485 3366
Gujarat 199 816338 10090
Haryana 128 761096 10049
Himachal Pradesh 1796 218861 3762
Jammu and Kashmir 916 327103 4438
Jharkhand 104 343546 5138
Karnataka 8399 2942272 38089
Kerala*** 75232 4872930 32236
Ladakh 81 20690 208
Lakshadweep 0 10314 51
Madhya Pradesh 121 782227 10524
Maharashtra 19110 6453581 140274
Manipur 704 121213 1925
Meghalaya 412 81844 1456
Mizoram 6325 116231 436
Nagaland 205 30977 686
Odisha 4175 1029585 8340
Puducherry 388 125830 1859
Punjab 228 585645 16561
Rajasthan 40 945446 8954
Sikkim 170 31427 397
Tamil Nadu 11147 2657282 36157
Telangana 3933 663898 3959
Tripura 150 83565 816
Uttarakhand 151 336359 7401
Uttar Pradesh 102 1687165 22901
West Bengal 8126 1567209 19160
Total# 151209 33697740 459191


