New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the decline, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to above the 3.44-crore mark. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to the 4.62-lakh mark after over 500 fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India logged 12,516 fresh infections of coronavirus which took the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,44,14,186 while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 4,62,690 following 501 fresh fatalities recorded in the country. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 138 consecutive days now.

The 510 death in the last 24 hours includes 419 from Kerala. Of the 419 deaths in Kerala, 47 were reported in the last few days and 372 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country descended to the lowest in the last 267 days. The active cases in the country on Friday stood at 1,37,416 and comprise 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 39 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.10 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 49 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,14,080 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 110.79 crore.

Check state-wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7528 129 Andhra Pradesh 3196 2051747 14409 Arunachal Pradesh 44 54884 280 Assam 3261 604009 6042 Bihar 35 716452 9661 Chandigarh 23 64533 820 Chhattisgarh 216 992468 13587 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10678 4 Delhi 367 1414812 25091 Goa 298 174753 3371 Gujarat 234 816542 10090 Haryana 130 761208 10050 Himachal Pradesh 1128 220536 3800 Jammu and Kashmir 1311 327908 4448 Jharkhand 149 343673 5138 Karnataka 8046 2944958 38138 Kerala*** 70251 4936791 35040 Ladakh 130 20759 209 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 76 782336 10524 Maharashtra 15997 6464948 140475 Manipur 761 121626 1941 Meghalaya 273 82227 1462 Mizoram 5838 121254 456 Nagaland 172 31102 692 Odisha 2677 1033652 8370 Puducherry 260 126209 1863 Punjab 266 585859 16570 Rajasthan 46 945475 8954 Sikkim 126 31554 400 Tamil Nadu 10013 2666140 36251 Telangana 3737 665432 3971 Tripura 133 83695 816 Uttarakhand 146 336438 7403 Uttar Pradesh 92 1687247 22904 West Bengal 7973 1574333 19280 Total# 137416 33814080 462690





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan