New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the decline, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to above the 3.44-crore mark. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to the 4.62-lakh mark after over 500 fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India logged 12,516 fresh infections of coronavirus which took the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,44,14,186 while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 4,62,690 following 501 fresh fatalities recorded in the country. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 138 consecutive days now.
The 510 death in the last 24 hours includes 419 from Kerala. Of the 419 deaths in Kerala, 47 were reported in the last few days and 372 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions
Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country descended to the lowest in the last 267 days. The active cases in the country on Friday stood at 1,37,416 and comprise 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 39 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.10 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 49 days, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,14,080 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 110.79 crore.
Check state-wise tally here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|7528
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|3196
|2051747
|14409
|Arunachal Pradesh
|44
|54884
|280
|Assam
|3261
|604009
|6042
|Bihar
|35
|716452
|9661
|Chandigarh
|23
|64533
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|216
|992468
|13587
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10678
|4
|Delhi
|367
|1414812
|25091
|Goa
|298
|174753
|3371
|Gujarat
|234
|816542
|10090
|Haryana
|130
|761208
|10050
|Himachal Pradesh
|1128
|220536
|3800
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1311
|327908
|4448
|Jharkhand
|149
|343673
|5138
|Karnataka
|8046
|2944958
|38138
|Kerala***
|70251
|4936791
|35040
|Ladakh
|130
|20759
|209
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|76
|782336
|10524
|Maharashtra
|15997
|6464948
|140475
|Manipur
|761
|121626
|1941
|Meghalaya
|273
|82227
|1462
|Mizoram
|5838
|121254
|456
|Nagaland
|172
|31102
|692
|Odisha
|2677
|1033652
|8370
|Puducherry
|260
|126209
|1863
|Punjab
|266
|585859
|16570
|Rajasthan
|46
|945475
|8954
|Sikkim
|126
|31554
|400
|Tamil Nadu
|10013
|2666140
|36251
|Telangana
|3737
|665432
|3971
|Tripura
|133
|83695
|816
|Uttarakhand
|146
|336438
|7403
|Uttar Pradesh
|92
|1687247
|22904
|West Bengal
|7973
|1574333
|19280
|Total#
|137416
|33814080
|462690
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan