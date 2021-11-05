New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise, India active caseload on Friday was increased to 1.48 lakh after the country recorded over 12,000 new COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, The death toll in the country inched closer to 4.60 lakh after more than 220 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India logged 12,729 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,43,33,754 while the death toll rose to 4,59,873 after 221 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.
The active caseload, comprising 0.43 per cent of the total infections, increased to 1,48,922 on Friday. A rise of 343 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 42 days, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,37,24,959, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.70 crore.
Kerala recorded 7,545 fresh COVID-19 cases and 136 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49.95 lakh and the fatalities to 32,734, the state government said on Thursday. With 5,936 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,87,350 and the active cases reached 74,552, an official press release said.
Of the 136 deaths, 55 were reported over the last few days, 21 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 60 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.
Check state-wise status here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7520
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|3830
|2049338
|14388
|Arunachal Pradesh
|68
|54826
|280
|Assam
|3430
|602207
|6019
|Bihar
|44
|716415
|9661
|Chandigarh
|32
|64505
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|279
|992267
|13583
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|10677
|4
|Delhi
|303
|1414609
|25091
|Goa
|337
|174542
|3366
|Gujarat
|220
|816370
|10090
|Haryana
|110
|761127
|10050
|Himachal Pradesh
|1646
|219205
|3768
|Jammu and Kashmir
|981
|327232
|4438
|Jharkhand
|127
|343563
|5138
|Karnataka
|8296
|2942884
|38095
|Kerala***
|75171
|4887350
|32734
|Ladakh
|98
|20698
|209
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|114
|782250
|10524
|Maharashtra
|18691
|6456263
|140345
|Manipur
|704
|121326
|1927
|Meghalaya
|391
|81916
|1456
|Mizoram
|6141
|117445
|440
|Nagaland
|195
|31012
|687
|Odisha
|3537
|1030889
|8347
|Puducherry
|350
|125924
|1860
|Punjab****
|240
|585664
|16562
|Rajasthan
|48
|945448
|8954
|Sikkim
|174
|31447
|398
|Tamil Nadu
|10895
|2659407
|36191
|Telangana
|3879
|664212
|3961
|Tripura
|146
|83595
|816
|Uttarakhand
|146
|336377
|7401
|Uttar Pradesh
|95
|1687184
|22902
|West Bengal
|8193
|1568951
|19188
|Total#
|148922
|33724959
|459873
