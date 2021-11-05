New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise, India active caseload on Friday was increased to 1.48 lakh after the country recorded over 12,000 new COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, The death toll in the country inched closer to 4.60 lakh after more than 220 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India logged 12,729 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,43,33,754 while the death toll rose to 4,59,873 after 221 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.

The active caseload, comprising 0.43 per cent of the total infections, increased to 1,48,922 on Friday. A rise of 343 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Also Read
'My inner voice told me Kedarnath will be redeveloped again': PM Modi on..
'My inner voice told me Kedarnath will be redeveloped again': PM Modi on..

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 42 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,37,24,959, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.70 crore.

Also Read
Breaking News Nov 5 LIVE: 'A voice within me always told me that Kedarnath..
Breaking News Nov 5 LIVE: 'A voice within me always told me that Kedarnath..

Kerala recorded 7,545 fresh COVID-19 cases and 136 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49.95 lakh and the fatalities to 32,734, the state government said on Thursday. With 5,936 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,87,350 and the active cases reached 74,552, an official press release said.

Of the 136 deaths, 55 were reported over the last few days, 21 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 60 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

Check state-wise status here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7520 129
Andhra Pradesh 3830 2049338 14388
Arunachal Pradesh 68 54826 280
Assam 3430 602207 6019
Bihar 44 716415 9661
Chandigarh 32 64505 820
Chhattisgarh 279 992267 13583
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10677 4
Delhi 303 1414609 25091
Goa 337 174542 3366
Gujarat 220 816370 10090
Haryana 110 761127 10050
Himachal Pradesh 1646 219205 3768
Jammu and Kashmir 981 327232 4438
Jharkhand 127 343563 5138
Karnataka 8296 2942884 38095
Kerala*** 75171 4887350 32734
Ladakh 98 20698 209
Lakshadweep 0 10314 51
Madhya Pradesh 114 782250 10524
Maharashtra 18691 6456263 140345
Manipur 704 121326 1927
Meghalaya 391 81916 1456
Mizoram 6141 117445 440
Nagaland 195 31012 687
Odisha 3537 1030889 8347
Puducherry 350 125924 1860
Punjab**** 240 585664 16562
Rajasthan 48 945448 8954
Sikkim 174 31447 398
Tamil Nadu 10895 2659407 36191
Telangana 3879 664212 3961
Tripura 146 83595 816
Uttarakhand 146 336377 7401
Uttar Pradesh 95 1687184 22902
West Bengal 8193 1568951 19188
Total# 148922 33724959 459873


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan