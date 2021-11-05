New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise, India active caseload on Friday was increased to 1.48 lakh after the country recorded over 12,000 new COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, The death toll in the country inched closer to 4.60 lakh after more than 220 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India logged 12,729 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,43,33,754 while the death toll rose to 4,59,873 after 221 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.

The active caseload, comprising 0.43 per cent of the total infections, increased to 1,48,922 on Friday. A rise of 343 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 42 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,37,24,959, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.70 crore.

Kerala recorded 7,545 fresh COVID-19 cases and 136 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49.95 lakh and the fatalities to 32,734, the state government said on Thursday. With 5,936 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,87,350 and the active cases reached 74,552, an official press release said.

Of the 136 deaths, 55 were reported over the last few days, 21 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 60 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7520 129 Andhra Pradesh 3830 2049338 14388 Arunachal Pradesh 68 54826 280 Assam 3430 602207 6019 Bihar 44 716415 9661 Chandigarh 32 64505 820 Chhattisgarh 279 992267 13583 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10677 4 Delhi 303 1414609 25091 Goa 337 174542 3366 Gujarat 220 816370 10090 Haryana 110 761127 10050 Himachal Pradesh 1646 219205 3768 Jammu and Kashmir 981 327232 4438 Jharkhand 127 343563 5138 Karnataka 8296 2942884 38095 Kerala*** 75171 4887350 32734 Ladakh 98 20698 209 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 114 782250 10524 Maharashtra 18691 6456263 140345 Manipur 704 121326 1927 Meghalaya 391 81916 1456 Mizoram 6141 117445 440 Nagaland 195 31012 687 Odisha 3537 1030889 8347 Puducherry 350 125924 1860 Punjab**** 240 585664 16562 Rajasthan 48 945448 8954 Sikkim 174 31447 398 Tamil Nadu 10895 2659407 36191 Telangana 3879 664212 3961 Tripura 146 83595 816 Uttarakhand 146 336377 7401 Uttar Pradesh 95 1687184 22902 West Bengal 8193 1568951 19188 Total# 148922 33724959 459873





