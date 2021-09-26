New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the declining trend, India, during the last 24 hours reported over 28,000 new COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.36 crore. The death toll due to the deadly virus, meanwhile, climbed up to near 4.47 lakh after over 250 fatalities during the same span of time.

However, as the new cases are declining, India's active caseload has been increasing for the last two days. After today's rise, the country's active caseload climbed up to 3.03 lakh from yesterday's 3.01 lakh. On Friday, the country's active caseload declined to 3 lakh, which was the lowest recorded in the last 188 days.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen has climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities recorded during the last 24 hours.

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 27 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 85.60 crore.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 28,326 new cases and 260 deaths

Recoveries: 26,032

Total Cases: 3,36,52,745

Active cases: 3,03,476

Total recoveries: 3,29,02,351

Death toll: 4,46,918

Vaccination: 85,60,81,527 (68,42,786 in the last 24 hours)

Meanwhile, out of 28,326 new COVID cases and 260 deaths across India, 16,671 cases and 120 deaths were reported in Kerala. As per the data, the state reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 46,13,964 and the death toll to 24,248.

Currently, there are 1,65,154 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 12.2 per cent are admitted to the hospitals. Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of fresh cases--2,500, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,961 and Thrissur with 1,801 cases.

Meanwhile, 14,242 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured to 44,23,772. There are 4,73,920 persons under observation in the state of which 22,027 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7473 129 Andhra Pradesh 13208 2018324 14125 Arunachal Pradesh 358 53717 274 Assam 4661 589924 5838 Bihar 65 716212 9660 Chandigarh 44 64346 819 Chhattisgarh 294 991371 13564 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 379 1413221 25085 Goa 946 171776 3299 Gujarat 149 815599 10082 Haryana 332 760663 9810 Himachal Pradesh 1800 212736 3666 Jammu and Kashmir 1563 322897 4421 Jharkhand 82 342974 5133 Karnataka 13336 2921567 37717 Kerala 165727 4423772 24438 Ladakh 157 20414 207 Lakshadweep 5 10305 51 Madhya Pradesh 117 781852 10518 Maharashtra 41550 6360735 138834 Manipur 2084 115747 1843 Meghalaya 1945 77302 1391 Mizoram 16556 71321 289 Nagaland 465 29992 662 Odisha 5382 1010183 8170 Puducherry 932 123244 1836 Punjab 282 584681 16505 Rajasthan 88 945255 8954 Sikkim 617 30224 385 Tamil Nadu 17263 2602833 35476 Telangana 4701 656285 3912 Tripura 293 82949 811 Uttarakhand 228 335853 7393 Uttar Pradesh 177 1686694 22890 West Bengal 7674 1539244 18727 Total# 303476 32902351 446918





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan