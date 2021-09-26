New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the declining trend, India, during the last 24 hours reported over 28,000 new COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.36 crore. The death toll due to the deadly virus, meanwhile, climbed up to near 4.47 lakh after over 250 fatalities during the same span of time.
However, as the new cases are declining, India's active caseload has been increasing for the last two days. After today's rise, the country's active caseload climbed up to 3.03 lakh from yesterday's 3.01 lakh. On Friday, the country's active caseload declined to 3 lakh, which was the lowest recorded in the last 188 days.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen has climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities recorded during the last 24 hours.
The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 27 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the Health Ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 85.60 crore.
COVID-19 Numbers in India:
New cases and deaths: 28,326 new cases and 260 deaths
Recoveries: 26,032
Total Cases: 3,36,52,745
Active cases: 3,03,476
Total recoveries: 3,29,02,351
Death toll: 4,46,918
Vaccination: 85,60,81,527 (68,42,786 in the last 24 hours)
Meanwhile, out of 28,326 new COVID cases and 260 deaths across India, 16,671 cases and 120 deaths were reported in Kerala. As per the data, the state reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 46,13,964 and the death toll to 24,248.
Currently, there are 1,65,154 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 12.2 per cent are admitted to the hospitals. Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of fresh cases--2,500, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,961 and Thrissur with 1,801 cases.
Meanwhile, 14,242 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured to 44,23,772. There are 4,73,920 persons under observation in the state of which 22,027 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|7473
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|13208
|2018324
|14125
|Arunachal Pradesh
|358
|53717
|274
|Assam
|4661
|589924
|5838
|Bihar
|65
|716212
|9660
|Chandigarh
|44
|64346
|819
|Chhattisgarh
|294
|991371
|13564
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|379
|1413221
|25085
|Goa
|946
|171776
|3299
|Gujarat
|149
|815599
|10082
|Haryana
|332
|760663
|9810
|Himachal Pradesh
|1800
|212736
|3666
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1563
|322897
|4421
|Jharkhand
|82
|342974
|5133
|Karnataka
|13336
|2921567
|37717
|Kerala
|165727
|4423772
|24438
|Ladakh
|157
|20414
|207
|Lakshadweep
|5
|10305
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|117
|781852
|10518
|Maharashtra
|41550
|6360735
|138834
|Manipur
|2084
|115747
|1843
|Meghalaya
|1945
|77302
|1391
|Mizoram
|16556
|71321
|289
|Nagaland
|465
|29992
|662
|Odisha
|5382
|1010183
|8170
|Puducherry
|932
|123244
|1836
|Punjab
|282
|584681
|16505
|Rajasthan
|88
|945255
|8954
|Sikkim
|617
|30224
|385
|Tamil Nadu
|17263
|2602833
|35476
|Telangana
|4701
|656285
|3912
|Tripura
|293
|82949
|811
|Uttarakhand
|228
|335853
|7393
|Uttar Pradesh
|177
|1686694
|22890
|West Bengal
|7674
|1539244
|18727
|Total#
|303476
|32902351
|446918
