India COVID Tally: Active caseload rises by 1,336 after 43,654 new cases, 640 deaths reported in last 24 hrs
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant uptick in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours recorded more than 43,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.14 crore. The death also climbed up to the grim milestone of the 4.22-lakh mark after more than 600 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India registered 43,654 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,14,84,605. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,22,022 after 640 new fatalities were recorded within the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 17,36,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.
The rise in cases came a day after the country registered less than 30,000 new cases in a day after 132 days. The active caseload in the country also fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data.
COVID Numbers in India:
New cases and deaths: 43,654 cases and 640 deaths
Total Cases: 3,14,84,605
Active Cases: 3,99,436
Total Recoveries: 3,06,63,147
Death Toll: 4,22,022
Total Vaccination: 44,61,56,659
The daily positivity rate increased to 2.51 per cent from 1.73 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.36 per cent, the data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it stated. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.61 crore.
Check state-wise tally here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|12
|7389
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|20965
|1923675
|13292
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4287
|42292
|221
|Assam
|15035
|541240
|5180
|Bihar
|484
|714474
|9639
|Chandigarh
|37
|61092
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|2390
|985578
|13519
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|44
|10591
|4
|Delhi
|570
|1410410
|25046
|Goa
|1130
|166459
|3140
|Gujarat
|285
|814413
|10076
|Haryana
|701
|759471
|9624
|Himachal Pradesh
|923
|200942
|3518
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1124
|315367
|4375
|Jharkhand
|247
|341650
|5125
|Karnataka
|22510
|2838717
|36437
|Kerala
|145876
|3143043
|16326
|Ladakh
|70
|20037
|207
|Lakshadweep
|82
|10018
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|138
|781117
|10512
|Maharashtra
|85447
|6058751
|131859
|Manipur
|10802
|82521
|1498
|Meghalaya
|5332
|56101
|1040
|Mizoram
|10924
|24233
|140
|Nagaland
|1316
|25606
|550
|Odisha
|15830
|949350
|5634
|Puducherry
|923
|117816
|1791
|Punjab
|583
|582018
|16281
|Rajasthan
|278
|944344
|8953
|Sikkim
|3075
|22208
|333
|Tamil Nadu
|22188
|2495895
|33966
|Telangana
|9237
|629408
|3791
|Tripura
|3754
|72910
|748
|Uttarakhand
|659
|333854
|7361
|Uttar Pradesh
|798
|1684674
|22754
|West Bengal
|11380
|1495483
|18095
|Total#
|399436
|30663147
|422022
Meanwhile, underlining the need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 'we may have been tired, but the virus is not', adding that looking from a global perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over'.
Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said that in the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown in the rate of decline of average daily Covid cases, which is a cause of concern. He also said that there are 54 districts in 12 states and Union Territories, which reported over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate for the week ending July 26.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan