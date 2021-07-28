India registered 43,654 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,14,84,605. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,22,022 after 640 new fatalities were recorded within the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant uptick in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours recorded more than 43,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.14 crore. The death also climbed up to the grim milestone of the 4.22-lakh mark after more than 600 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India registered 43,654 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,14,84,605. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,22,022 after 640 new fatalities were recorded within the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 17,36,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.

The rise in cases came a day after the country registered less than 30,000 new cases in a day after 132 days. The active caseload in the country also fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data.

COVID Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 43,654 cases and 640 deaths

Total Cases: 3,14,84,605

Active Cases: 3,99,436

Total Recoveries: 3,06,63,147

Death Toll: 4,22,022

Total Vaccination: 44,61,56,659

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.51 per cent from 1.73 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.36 per cent, the data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it stated. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.61 crore.

Check state-wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 7389 129 Andhra Pradesh 20965 1923675 13292 Arunachal Pradesh 4287 42292 221 Assam 15035 541240 5180 Bihar 484 714474 9639 Chandigarh 37 61092 809 Chhattisgarh 2390 985578 13519 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 44 10591 4 Delhi 570 1410410 25046 Goa 1130 166459 3140 Gujarat 285 814413 10076 Haryana 701 759471 9624 Himachal Pradesh 923 200942 3518 Jammu and Kashmir 1124 315367 4375 Jharkhand 247 341650 5125 Karnataka 22510 2838717 36437 Kerala 145876 3143043 16326 Ladakh 70 20037 207 Lakshadweep 82 10018 49 Madhya Pradesh 138 781117 10512 Maharashtra 85447 6058751 131859 Manipur 10802 82521 1498 Meghalaya 5332 56101 1040 Mizoram 10924 24233 140 Nagaland 1316 25606 550 Odisha 15830 949350 5634 Puducherry 923 117816 1791 Punjab 583 582018 16281 Rajasthan 278 944344 8953 Sikkim 3075 22208 333 Tamil Nadu 22188 2495895 33966 Telangana 9237 629408 3791 Tripura 3754 72910 748 Uttarakhand 659 333854 7361 Uttar Pradesh 798 1684674 22754 West Bengal 11380 1495483 18095 Total# 399436 30663147 422022





Meanwhile, underlining the need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 'we may have been tired, but the virus is not', adding that looking from a global perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over'.

Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said that in the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown in the rate of decline of average daily Covid cases, which is a cause of concern. He also said that there are 54 districts in 12 states and Union Territories, which reported over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate for the week ending July 26.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan