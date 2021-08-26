India COVID-19 Tally: As per the Health Ministry, Kerala reported 31,445 fresh cases, leading to a spike in India's active caseload. This is also the second time Kerala has reported more than 30,000 cases since May 20.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Thursday jumped to 3.33 lakh after the country reported 46,164 new cases, the biggest one-day spike in nearly a month, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.

As per the Health Ministry, Kerala reported 31,445 fresh cases, leading to a spike in India's active caseload. This is also the second time Kerala has reported more than 30,000 cases since May 20 with the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) crossing the 19 per cent mark.

Maharashtra also saw a spike in its daily cases after the state recorded 5,031 new infections in the last 24 hours. The state has crossed the 5,000 daily case mark after a gap of 6 days. It had reported 5,225 coronavirus infections on August 19, as per the Health Ministry data.

607 deaths in India in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, India's death toll increased to 4.36 lakh after the country reported 607 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry. Currently, India's case mortality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

Out of the 607 deaths in India, Kerala recorded 215 fatalities while 216 patients succumbed to the infection in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported 69, 22 and 27 deaths respectively, said the Health Ministry.

Over 60 crore vaccinated; recovery rate at 97.63 per cent

The Health Ministry has also said that more than 60 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore, it said.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark, it added.

The Health Ministry also said that the recovery rate has jumped to 97.63 per cent -- the highest in the world -- as 3.17 crore patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma