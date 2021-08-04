India reported 42,625 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,17,69,132. The death toll rose significantly and reached 4,25,757 after 562 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India reported 42,625 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,17,69,132. The death toll rose significantly and reached 4,25,757 after 562 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country also rose with the rise in new COVID-19 cases. The active cases in the country now stand at 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infection. An increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent, according to the data. Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.52 crore.

COVID Numbers in India:

New Cases and Deaths: 42,625 cases, 562 deaths

Recoveries: 36,668

Total cases: 3,17,69,132

Total discharges: 3,09,33,022

Death toll: 4,25,757

Active cases: 4,10,353

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday said that the reproductive number or R-value that indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading is more than one in eight states and UTs, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is cause of concern.

The R number is a measure that highlights the number of people a coronavirus positive person infects, thereby reflecting the severity of its spread. A number of one or below one indicates a slowly spreading virus, while any number above one indicates a rapid spread.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary from Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the pandemic is far from over as a surge in cases is being noted globally, and the second wave, as far as India is concerned, is still not over. The daily new Covid cases being reported across the world are still high as more than 4.7 lakh infections are being recorded everyday, he said.

"Presently, the R number in eight states and UTs -- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshwadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala -- is showing an increasing trend and is more than one which is a cause of concern", he said and underlined that containment measures have to be implemented strictly in such places. There is an increase in R number world over and for India it is 1.2", Agarwal said, giving examples of the US, Canada and Australia.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan