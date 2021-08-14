India COVID Tally: At present, India's recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent. The fatality rate continues to be at 1.34 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 2.05 per cent, said the Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active caseload on Saturday increased by 2,446 after the country reported 38,667 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. India's total caseload stands at 3.21 crore, out of which 3.87 lakh are active cases, it added.

Meanwhile, 478 COVID-19 patients lost their lives in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 4.30 lakh. On the other hand, 35,743 people recovered during the same period, pushing India's recoveries to 3.13 crore.

At present, India's recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent, which is the highest in the world. The fatality rate continues to be at 1.34 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 2.05 per cent, said the Health Ministry.

5 deaths due to Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Amid the fears over a possible wave of the COVID-19, the Maharashtra health department on Friday said that five patients in the state have lost their lives due to the Delta Plus variant of the infection. It said that two deaths were reported in Ratnagiri while one each was recorded in Mumbai, Raigad and Beed.

"Total cases of the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra have risen to 66 after a case was reported in Thane yesterday. A total of five deaths due to the Delta Plus variant have been reported - two from Ratnagiri and one each from Mumbai, Beed and Raigad," Maharashtra health department said.

Kerala, Karnataka continue to see spike in cases

Kerala and Karnataka have continued to report a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Kerala reported 20,452 new cases and 114 deaths, pushing the southern state's total caseload and toll to 3.62 lakh and 18,394 respectively. The state's positivity rate has also jumped to 14.35 per cent.

"Out of those found infected today, 63 reached the state from outside while 19,328 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 960 is yet to be traced. 101 health workers are also among the infected," said state health minister Veena George.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 new cases and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.26 lakh and toll to 36,933 respectively. Active cases in the state stands at 22,703, said the Karnataka health department.

The state government has said that it will decide over imposing a lockdown and further restrictions in the state in next 15 days after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka. "The number of cases is decreasing in Bengaluru. So, there’s no big problem that the city will face. But, in districts where cases are going up, deputy commissioners are taking measures such as weekend curfew," Deccan Herald quoted Revenue Minister R Ashoka as saying.

