New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another spike, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases which took the total caseload in the country to over the grim milestone of the 3.20-crore mark. The death toll in the country also climbed up to near the 4.30-lakh mark after nearly 500 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 41,195 fresh infections of COVID-19 in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706. The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities during the day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, with the rise in daily infections, the active caseload in the country also rose and reached 3,87,987. The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload was at its 140-day low on Wednesday when it declined to 3.86 lakh.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.16 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 16 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,12,60,050 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Among the Indian states, Kerala continues to report a high COVID caseload with the state witnessing a surge of 3,973 in its active case tally taking it to 1,64,478. The state recorded 23,500 new cases on Wednesday, while 116 deaths took the death toll to 18,120.

Second on the list is Maharashtra, which logged 5,560 new coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities including the highest 69 in the Pune region. The caseload in the state thus rose to 63,69,002, while the death toll reached 1,34,364. Maharashtra has 68,018 active cases at present.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remained on the third and fourth positions, respectively, in terms of worst-hit Indian state. Karnataka reported 1,826 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881. Active cases now stood at 22,851.

Tamil Nadu, after witnessing a declining trend, reported a marginal increase in daily COVID-19 infections, as 1,964 cases pushed the caseload to 25,81,094, while 28 more people succumbed to the virus, aggregating to 34,395 overall. Recoveries were lower compared to new infections, with 1,917 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,26,317 leaving 20,382 active cases.

Check State-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 7413 129 Andhra Pradesh 18417 1955052 13582 Arunachal Pradesh 2488 48054 251 Assam 10819 560782 5434 Bihar 277 715403 9646 Chandigarh 35 61151 811 Chhattisgarh 1557 988337 13545 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10646 4 Delhi 494 1411327 25068 Goa 983 168041 3164 Gujarat 194 814830 10077 Haryana 670 759807 9653 Himachal Pradesh 2556 202895 3539 Jammu and Kashmir 1297 317195 4393 Jharkhand 196 342128 5130 Karnataka 22877 2863117 36881 Kerala 176478 3415595 18120 Ladakh 82 20132 207 Lakshadweep 42 10175 51 Madhya Pradesh 132 781344 10514 Maharashtra 68018 6166620 134364 Manipur 6857 97499 1674 Meghalaya 4496 64541 1195 Mizoram 11989 34734 173 Nagaland 1351 26933 591 Odisha 9866 973579 6630 Puducherry 866 119213 1801 Punjab 517 582836 16325 Rajasthan 195 944721 8954 Sikkim 2543 25273 359 Tamil Nadu 20382 2526317 34395 Telangana 8137 638865 3833 Tripura 2063 77964 773 Uttarakhand 435 334698 7369 Uttar Pradesh 505 1685555 22776 West Bengal 10163 1507278 18258 Total# 387987 31260050 429669





India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan