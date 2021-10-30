New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active caseload witnessed an increase for the second consecutive day on Saturday and reached over 1.61 lakh ahead of the festive season. The rise in the active cases came as India logged over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.42 crore. The death toll also climbed up to 4.57 after nearly 550 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India recorded 14,313 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,42,60,470. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 4,57,740 with 549 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 125 consecutive days now.

The 549 new fatalities include 471 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra. Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths for the last few days, hence the death tally of the state is high. Of the 471 deaths, 86 were reported in the last few days, 276 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 109 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said on Friday.

The active cases in the country meanwhile rose to 1,61,555 after an increase of 221 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,41,175, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.34 per cent.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the ministry said today. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 26 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 36 days, according to the health ministry.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7517 129 Andhra Pradesh 4837 2046512 14367 Arunachal Pradesh 108 54755 280 Assam 3791 600367 5992 Bihar 45 716379 9661 Chandigarh 30 64490 820 Chhattisgarh 300 992110 13575 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10672 4 Delhi 334 1414363 25091 Goa 411 174289 3363 Gujarat 192 816246 10088 Haryana 133 761047 10049 Himachal Pradesh 1978 218150 3748 Jammu and Kashmir 872 326749 4432 Jharkhand 93 343505 5138 Karnataka 8655 2940978 38061 Kerala*** 79331 4843576 31156 Ladakh 58 20675 208 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 113 782195 10524 Maharashtra 22084 6447038 140170 Manipur 871 120819 1919 Meghalaya 482 81628 1449 Mizoram 7107 113246 427 Nagaland 222 30905 684 Odisha 4063 1028207 8325 Puducherry 446 125633 1857 Punjab 253 585539 16557 Rajasthan 30 945440 8954 Sikkim 176 31377 395 Tamil Nadu 11850 2652660 36083 Telangana 4096 663124 3954 Tripura 116 83527 816 Uttarakhand 146 336330 7400 Uttar Pradesh 98 1687135 22900 West Bengal 8223 1563678 19113 Total# 161555 33641175 457740

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan