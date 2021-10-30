New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active caseload witnessed an increase for the second consecutive day on Saturday and reached over 1.61 lakh ahead of the festive season. The rise in the active cases came as India logged over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.42 crore. The death toll also climbed up to 4.57 after nearly 550 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India recorded 14,313 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,42,60,470. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 4,57,740 with 549 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 125 consecutive days now.
The 549 new fatalities include 471 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra. Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths for the last few days, hence the death tally of the state is high. Of the 471 deaths, 86 were reported in the last few days, 276 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 109 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said on Friday.
The active cases in the country meanwhile rose to 1,61,555 after an increase of 221 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,41,175, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.34 per cent.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the ministry said today. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 26 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 36 days, according to the health ministry.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|7517
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|4837
|2046512
|14367
|Arunachal Pradesh
|108
|54755
|280
|Assam
|3791
|600367
|5992
|Bihar
|45
|716379
|9661
|Chandigarh
|30
|64490
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|300
|992110
|13575
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|10672
|4
|Delhi
|334
|1414363
|25091
|Goa
|411
|174289
|3363
|Gujarat
|192
|816246
|10088
|Haryana
|133
|761047
|10049
|Himachal Pradesh
|1978
|218150
|3748
|Jammu and Kashmir
|872
|326749
|4432
|Jharkhand
|93
|343505
|5138
|Karnataka
|8655
|2940978
|38061
|Kerala***
|79331
|4843576
|31156
|Ladakh
|58
|20675
|208
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|113
|782195
|10524
|Maharashtra
|22084
|6447038
|140170
|Manipur
|871
|120819
|1919
|Meghalaya
|482
|81628
|1449
|Mizoram
|7107
|113246
|427
|Nagaland
|222
|30905
|684
|Odisha
|4063
|1028207
|8325
|Puducherry
|446
|125633
|1857
|Punjab
|253
|585539
|16557
|Rajasthan
|30
|945440
|8954
|Sikkim
|176
|31377
|395
|Tamil Nadu
|11850
|2652660
|36083
|Telangana
|4096
|663124
|3954
|Tripura
|116
|83527
|816
|Uttarakhand
|146
|336330
|7400
|Uttar Pradesh
|98
|1687135
|22900
|West Bengal
|8223
|1563678
|19113
|Total#
|161555
|33641175
|457740
