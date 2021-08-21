New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active coronavirus caseload on Saturday declined to 3.61 lakh, the lowest in 151 days, said the Union Health Ministry while adding that more than 57.61 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's total caseload now stands at 3.23 crore after the country reported 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, has increased to 4.33 lakh with 375 fresh fatalities, it noted.

The recovery rate, on the other hand, stands at 97.54 per cent as 3.15 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, the Ministry said, adding that the mortality rate continues to stand at 1.34 per cent.

The Ministry also said that the daily positivity rate was 2 per cent on Saturday while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98 per cent. It said that 17.21 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total number of tests done so far in the country to 50.45 crore.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates August 21 LIVE | 3 Jaish terrorists killed..
Breaking News, Latest Updates August 21 LIVE | 3 Jaish terrorists killed..

Following is the state-wise COVID-19 report in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7419 129
Andhra Pradesh 15472 1970864 13702
Arunachal Pradesh 1470 50317 257
Assam 8257 569650 5551
Bihar 169 715742 9649
Chandigarh 43 61201 812
Chhattisgarh 931 989560 13552
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 10650 4
Delhi 459 1411736 25079
Goa 906 168878 3182
Gujarat 186 815008 10078
Haryana 675 759972 9665
Himachal Pradesh 2413 205457 3562
Jammu and Kashmir 1141 318409 4401
Jharkhand 215 342360 5132
Karnataka 21187 2877785 37105
Kerala 182818 3584634 19345
Ladakh 72 20204 207
Lakshadweep 33 10222 51
Madhya Pradesh 95 781479 10515
Maharashtra 58958 6221305 135672
Manipur 4303 104173 1739
Meghalaya 3373 68583 1261
Mizoram 7044 44368 192
Nagaland 1032 27841 609
Odisha 8705 983245 7223
Puducherry 963 120004 1806
Punjab 538 583291 16351
Rajasthan 155 944886 8954
Sikkim 1706 27087 364
Tamil Nadu 19621 2543319 34663
Telangana 6728 643812 3854
Tripura 1285 79871 785
Uttarakhand 333 335007 7376
Uttar Pradesh 408 1685877 22791
West Bengal 9635 1513766 18346
Total 361340 31597982 433964

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D gets EUA

Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D was on Friday given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It will administered to adults and children above the age of 18 years.

This is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus, and this three-dose vaccine when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance, said the Department of Biotechnology.

Also Read
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from Saturday, check slot timings..
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from Saturday, check slot timings..

"Zydus Cadila has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D today i.e. 20/08/2021, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma