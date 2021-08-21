India COVID Tally: India's total caseload now stands at 3.23 crore after the country reported 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, has increased to 4.33 lakh with 375 fresh fatalities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active coronavirus caseload on Saturday declined to 3.61 lakh, the lowest in 151 days, said the Union Health Ministry while adding that more than 57.61 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's total caseload now stands at 3.23 crore after the country reported 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, has increased to 4.33 lakh with 375 fresh fatalities, it noted.

The recovery rate, on the other hand, stands at 97.54 per cent as 3.15 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, the Ministry said, adding that the mortality rate continues to stand at 1.34 per cent.

The Ministry also said that the daily positivity rate was 2 per cent on Saturday while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98 per cent. It said that 17.21 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total number of tests done so far in the country to 50.45 crore.

Following is the state-wise COVID-19 report in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7419 129 Andhra Pradesh 15472 1970864 13702 Arunachal Pradesh 1470 50317 257 Assam 8257 569650 5551 Bihar 169 715742 9649 Chandigarh 43 61201 812 Chhattisgarh 931 989560 13552 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 10650 4 Delhi 459 1411736 25079 Goa 906 168878 3182 Gujarat 186 815008 10078 Haryana 675 759972 9665 Himachal Pradesh 2413 205457 3562 Jammu and Kashmir 1141 318409 4401 Jharkhand 215 342360 5132 Karnataka 21187 2877785 37105 Kerala 182818 3584634 19345 Ladakh 72 20204 207 Lakshadweep 33 10222 51 Madhya Pradesh 95 781479 10515 Maharashtra 58958 6221305 135672 Manipur 4303 104173 1739 Meghalaya 3373 68583 1261 Mizoram 7044 44368 192 Nagaland 1032 27841 609 Odisha 8705 983245 7223 Puducherry 963 120004 1806 Punjab 538 583291 16351 Rajasthan 155 944886 8954 Sikkim 1706 27087 364 Tamil Nadu 19621 2543319 34663 Telangana 6728 643812 3854 Tripura 1285 79871 785 Uttarakhand 333 335007 7376 Uttar Pradesh 408 1685877 22791 West Bengal 9635 1513766 18346 Total 361340 31597982 433964

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D gets EUA

Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D was on Friday given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It will administered to adults and children above the age of 18 years.

This is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus, and this three-dose vaccine when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance, said the Department of Biotechnology.

"Zydus Cadila has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D today i.e. 20/08/2021, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma