India's active COVID tally drops to 3.61 lakh, lowest in 151 days; 57.61 crore vaccine doses administered so far
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active coronavirus caseload on Saturday declined to 3.61 lakh, the lowest in 151 days, said the Union Health Ministry while adding that more than 57.61 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's total caseload now stands at 3.23 crore after the country reported 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, has increased to 4.33 lakh with 375 fresh fatalities, it noted.
The recovery rate, on the other hand, stands at 97.54 per cent as 3.15 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, the Ministry said, adding that the mortality rate continues to stand at 1.34 per cent.
The Ministry also said that the daily positivity rate was 2 per cent on Saturday while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98 per cent. It said that 17.21 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total number of tests done so far in the country to 50.45 crore.
Following is the state-wise COVID-19 report in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7419
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|15472
|1970864
|13702
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1470
|50317
|257
|Assam
|8257
|569650
|5551
|Bihar
|169
|715742
|9649
|Chandigarh
|43
|61201
|812
|Chhattisgarh
|931
|989560
|13552
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|10650
|4
|Delhi
|459
|1411736
|25079
|Goa
|906
|168878
|3182
|Gujarat
|186
|815008
|10078
|Haryana
|675
|759972
|9665
|Himachal Pradesh
|2413
|205457
|3562
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1141
|318409
|4401
|Jharkhand
|215
|342360
|5132
|Karnataka
|21187
|2877785
|37105
|Kerala
|182818
|3584634
|19345
|Ladakh
|72
|20204
|207
|Lakshadweep
|33
|10222
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|95
|781479
|10515
|Maharashtra
|58958
|6221305
|135672
|Manipur
|4303
|104173
|1739
|Meghalaya
|3373
|68583
|1261
|Mizoram
|7044
|44368
|192
|Nagaland
|1032
|27841
|609
|Odisha
|8705
|983245
|7223
|Puducherry
|963
|120004
|1806
|Punjab
|538
|583291
|16351
|Rajasthan
|155
|944886
|8954
|Sikkim
|1706
|27087
|364
|Tamil Nadu
|19621
|2543319
|34663
|Telangana
|6728
|643812
|3854
|Tripura
|1285
|79871
|785
|Uttarakhand
|333
|335007
|7376
|Uttar Pradesh
|408
|1685877
|22791
|West Bengal
|9635
|1513766
|18346
|Total
|361340
|31597982
|433964
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D gets EUA
Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D was on Friday given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It will administered to adults and children above the age of 18 years.
This is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus, and this three-dose vaccine when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance, said the Department of Biotechnology.
"Zydus Cadila has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D today i.e. 20/08/2021, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above," it said.
