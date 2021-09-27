New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another significant fall in new cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded a little over 26,000 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.36 crore, The death toll due to the deadly virus, meanwhile, climbed up to 4.47 lakh after over 270 new fatalities during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, India added 26,041 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,36,78,786 while the death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

However, the active caseload in the country dropped below the 3-lakh mark and reached 2,99,620 on Monday morning. This is the lowest active caseload the country has witnessed in the last 191 days. A decrease of 3,856 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, the ministry said that less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 92 consecutive days

The active cases comprise 0.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 94 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,31,972, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 86 crore.

Out of the total new cases reported in the country, Kerala registered 15,951 fresh COVID-19 cases and 165 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,29,915 and toll to 24,603 in the state. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 17,658 which brought the total recoveries to 44,41,430 and the number of active cases to 1,63,280.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases in 2,572, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,861, Thrissur 1,855, Kottayam 1,486, Kozhikode 1,379, Malappuram 1,211, Palakkad 1,008, Alappuzha 985 and Kollam 954.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan