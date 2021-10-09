New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,35,309, while the number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 94 crore, the health ministry said. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days, it said.
The active cases have declined to 2,36,643 and comprise 0.70 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.98 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said. There has been a decrease of 3,578 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 40 days, it said The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.62 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 106 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,32,48,291, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.
Meanwhile, amid protest by the opposition alleging under-reporting of COVID deaths in Kerala, the state government on Friday decided to include 7,000 more victims of the pandemic in its official death list. State Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 more deaths, which occurred before the hospitals started uploading the data of such deaths online, will be added to the COVID death list in the state.
Kerala on Friday logged 10,944 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection count to 47,74,666 and fatalities to 26,072. With 12,922 more people recovering from the virus infection, total recoveries touched 46,31,330. Active cases stood at 1,16,645 in Kerala.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,495, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,482) and Thrissur (1,311). The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.
Check State-Wise List Here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7490
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|8310
|2033447
|14242
|Arunachal Pradesh
|389
|54196
|280
|Assam
|4114
|594506
|5916
|Bihar
|34
|716288
|9661
|Chandigarh
|43
|64410
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|211
|991705
|13569
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|399
|1413649
|25088
|Goa
|748
|172907
|3325
|Gujarat
|176
|815838
|10085
|Haryana
|279
|760821
|9875
|Himachal Pradesh
|1402
|215156
|3696
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1099
|324827
|4426
|Jharkhand
|112
|343087
|5135
|Karnataka
|11437
|2930867
|37866
|Kerala
|117237
|4631330
|26072
|Ladakh
|60
|20580
|208
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10310
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|111
|781973
|10522
|Maharashtra
|36604
|6397018
|139470
|Manipur
|1683
|118141
|1882
|Meghalaya
|1326
|79542
|1415
|Mizoram
|15957
|88358
|344
|Nagaland
|289
|30452
|669
|Odisha
|4566
|1017714
|8238
|Puducherry
|646
|124402
|1845
|Punjab
|236
|585056
|16529
|Rajasthan
|38
|945362
|8954
|Sikkim
|326
|30922
|388
|Tamil Nadu
|16379
|2623459
|35754
|Telangana
|4345
|659263
|3927
|Tripura
|136
|83285
|816
|Uttarakhand
|166
|336083
|7396
|Uttar Pradesh
|145
|1686887
|22896
|West Bengal
|7625
|1548294
|18882
|Total#
|236643
|33248291
|450375
