New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,35,309, while the number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 94 crore, the health ministry said. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days, it said.

The active cases have declined to 2,36,643 and comprise 0.70 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.98 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said. There has been a decrease of 3,578 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 40 days, it said The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.62 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 106 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,32,48,291, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

Meanwhile, amid protest by the opposition alleging under-reporting of COVID deaths in Kerala, the state government on Friday decided to include 7,000 more victims of the pandemic in its official death list. State Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 more deaths, which occurred before the hospitals started uploading the data of such deaths online, will be added to the COVID death list in the state.

Kerala on Friday logged 10,944 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection count to 47,74,666 and fatalities to 26,072. With 12,922 more people recovering from the virus infection, total recoveries touched 46,31,330. Active cases stood at 1,16,645 in Kerala.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,495, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,482) and Thrissur (1,311). The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

Check State-Wise List Here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7490 129 Andhra Pradesh 8310 2033447 14242 Arunachal Pradesh 389 54196 280 Assam 4114 594506 5916 Bihar 34 716288 9661 Chandigarh 43 64410 820 Chhattisgarh 211 991705 13569 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4 Delhi 399 1413649 25088 Goa 748 172907 3325 Gujarat 176 815838 10085 Haryana 279 760821 9875 Himachal Pradesh 1402 215156 3696 Jammu and Kashmir 1099 324827 4426 Jharkhand 112 343087 5135 Karnataka 11437 2930867 37866 Kerala 117237 4631330 26072 Ladakh 60 20580 208 Lakshadweep 3 10310 51 Madhya Pradesh 111 781973 10522 Maharashtra 36604 6397018 139470 Manipur 1683 118141 1882 Meghalaya 1326 79542 1415 Mizoram 15957 88358 344 Nagaland 289 30452 669 Odisha 4566 1017714 8238 Puducherry 646 124402 1845 Punjab 236 585056 16529 Rajasthan 38 945362 8954 Sikkim 326 30922 388 Tamil Nadu 16379 2623459 35754 Telangana 4345 659263 3927 Tripura 136 83285 816 Uttarakhand 166 336083 7396 Uttar Pradesh 145 1686887 22896 West Bengal 7625 1548294 18882 Total# 236643 33248291 450375





