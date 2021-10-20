New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight rise from yesterday, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.41 crore. The death toll meanwhile also rose to 4.52 lakh following the death of nearly 200 people due to the deadly virus in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 14,623 new COVID-19 cases which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,41,08,995, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen climbed up to 4,52,651 after 197 fresh fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,58,801, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, with the decline in new cases, the active cases in the country further declined to 1,78,098, which is the lowest in the last 229 days. The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 5,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

While the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.36 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 116 days, according to the ministry.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New Cases and deaths: 14,623 new cases and 197 deaths

Recoveries: 19,446

Total cases: 3,41,08,996

Active cases: 1,78,098

Total recoveries: 3,34,78,247

Death toll: 4,52,651

Total Vaccination: 99,12,82,283 (41,36,142 in last 24 hrs)

Of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala logged 7,643 new COVID cases and 77 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,59,434 and fatalities to 27,002. The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August. With 10,488 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 47,60,781 and the active cases dropped to 80,262, a state government release said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan