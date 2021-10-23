New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India saw a single-day rise of 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,59,562, while the death toll in the country climbed to 4,53,708 with 666 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. However, a high number of fatalities were reported after Kerala reconciled 292 fatalities on Saturday from the previous period. Hence, the death toll is higher, officials said, adding that 99 deaths have been reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 118 consecutive days now. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country have decreased to 1,73,728 comprising 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 2,017 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read
Breaking News Oct 23 LIVE: PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of..
Breaking News Oct 23 LIVE: PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of..

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.16 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,32,126, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Also Read
Amit Shah embarks on 3-day visit to J-K, to hold security review meet over..
Amit Shah embarks on 3-day visit to J-K, to hold security review meet over..

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New Cases and deaths: 16,326 new cases and 666 deaths
Total cases: 3,41,59,562
Active cases: 1,73,728
Total recoveries: 3,35,32,126
Death toll: 4,53,708
Total Vaccination: 1,01,30,28,411

Meanwhile of the total cases reported in the country, Kerala logged 9,361 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths, pushing the infection count to 48,88,678 and the death toll to 27,765. In addition, 292 deaths (reported till June 14, 2020 but not recorded due to lack of adequate documentation) and 172 deaths (reported as per the new guidelines of Central Govt) added to the total tally. 9,401 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 47,88,629. Currently there are 80,892 active COVID-19 cases of which only 9.8 per cent are hospitalised.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 7511 129
Andhra Pradesh 5398 2043050 14333
Arunachal Pradesh 141 54654 280
Assam 3866 598296 5964
Bihar 30 716354 9661
Chandigarh 28 64472 820
Chhattisgarh 214 992013 13572
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10671 4
Delhi 340 1414095 25091
Goa 600 173862 3357
Gujarat 165 816126 10087
Haryana 122 760962 10049
Himachal Pradesh 1483 217096 3733
Jammu and Kashmir 870 326195 4429
Jharkhand 183 343244 5135
Karnataka 8920 2938312 37995
Kerala*** 81490 4788629 27765
Ladakh 40 20648 208
Lakshadweep 0 10314 51
Madhya Pradesh 80 782126 10523
Maharashtra 27747 6432138 139965
Manipur 906 120294 1907
Meghalaya 698 81128 1443
Mizoram 9636 106653 400
Nagaland 245 30766 678
Odisha 4197 1025025 8301
Puducherry 454 125314 1853
Punjab 230 585382 16551
Rajasthan 32 945410 8954
Sikkim 183 31266 393
Tamil Nadu 13531 2643431 35987
Telangana 3963 662025 3944
Tripura 98 83462 816
Uttarakhand 166 336235 7398
Uttar Pradesh 85 1687085 22899
West Bengal 7577 1557882 19033
Total# 173728 33532126 453708


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan