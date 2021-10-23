New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India saw a single-day rise of 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,59,562, while the death toll in the country climbed to 4,53,708 with 666 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. However, a high number of fatalities were reported after Kerala reconciled 292 fatalities on Saturday from the previous period. Hence, the death toll is higher, officials said, adding that 99 deaths have been reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 118 consecutive days now. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country have decreased to 1,73,728 comprising 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 2,017 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.16 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,32,126, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.
COVID-19 Numbers in India:
New Cases and deaths: 16,326 new cases and 666 deaths
Total cases: 3,41,59,562
Active cases: 1,73,728
Total recoveries: 3,35,32,126
Death toll: 4,53,708
Total Vaccination: 1,01,30,28,411
Meanwhile of the total cases reported in the country, Kerala logged 9,361 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths, pushing the infection count to 48,88,678 and the death toll to 27,765. In addition, 292 deaths (reported till June 14, 2020 but not recorded due to lack of adequate documentation) and 172 deaths (reported as per the new guidelines of Central Govt) added to the total tally. 9,401 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 47,88,629. Currently there are 80,892 active COVID-19 cases of which only 9.8 per cent are hospitalised.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|7511
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|5398
|2043050
|14333
|Arunachal Pradesh
|141
|54654
|280
|Assam
|3866
|598296
|5964
|Bihar
|30
|716354
|9661
|Chandigarh
|28
|64472
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|214
|992013
|13572
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10671
|4
|Delhi
|340
|1414095
|25091
|Goa
|600
|173862
|3357
|Gujarat
|165
|816126
|10087
|Haryana
|122
|760962
|10049
|Himachal Pradesh
|1483
|217096
|3733
|Jammu and Kashmir
|870
|326195
|4429
|Jharkhand
|183
|343244
|5135
|Karnataka
|8920
|2938312
|37995
|Kerala***
|81490
|4788629
|27765
|Ladakh
|40
|20648
|208
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|80
|782126
|10523
|Maharashtra
|27747
|6432138
|139965
|Manipur
|906
|120294
|1907
|Meghalaya
|698
|81128
|1443
|Mizoram
|9636
|106653
|400
|Nagaland
|245
|30766
|678
|Odisha
|4197
|1025025
|8301
|Puducherry
|454
|125314
|1853
|Punjab
|230
|585382
|16551
|Rajasthan
|32
|945410
|8954
|Sikkim
|183
|31266
|393
|Tamil Nadu
|13531
|2643431
|35987
|Telangana
|3963
|662025
|3944
|Tripura
|98
|83462
|816
|Uttarakhand
|166
|336235
|7398
|Uttar Pradesh
|85
|1687085
|22899
|West Bengal
|7577
|1557882
|19033
|Total#
|173728
|33532126
|453708
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan