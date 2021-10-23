New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India saw a single-day rise of 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,59,562, while the death toll in the country climbed to 4,53,708 with 666 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. However, a high number of fatalities were reported after Kerala reconciled 292 fatalities on Saturday from the previous period. Hence, the death toll is higher, officials said, adding that 99 deaths have been reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 118 consecutive days now. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country have decreased to 1,73,728 comprising 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 2,017 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.16 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,32,126, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New Cases and deaths: 16,326 new cases and 666 deaths

Total cases: 3,41,59,562

Active cases: 1,73,728

Total recoveries: 3,35,32,126

Death toll: 4,53,708

Total Vaccination: 1,01,30,28,411

Meanwhile of the total cases reported in the country, Kerala logged 9,361 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths, pushing the infection count to 48,88,678 and the death toll to 27,765. In addition, 292 deaths (reported till June 14, 2020 but not recorded due to lack of adequate documentation) and 172 deaths (reported as per the new guidelines of Central Govt) added to the total tally. 9,401 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 47,88,629. Currently there are 80,892 active COVID-19 cases of which only 9.8 per cent are hospitalised.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 7511 129 Andhra Pradesh 5398 2043050 14333 Arunachal Pradesh 141 54654 280 Assam 3866 598296 5964 Bihar 30 716354 9661 Chandigarh 28 64472 820 Chhattisgarh 214 992013 13572 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10671 4 Delhi 340 1414095 25091 Goa 600 173862 3357 Gujarat 165 816126 10087 Haryana 122 760962 10049 Himachal Pradesh 1483 217096 3733 Jammu and Kashmir 870 326195 4429 Jharkhand 183 343244 5135 Karnataka 8920 2938312 37995 Kerala*** 81490 4788629 27765 Ladakh 40 20648 208 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 80 782126 10523 Maharashtra 27747 6432138 139965 Manipur 906 120294 1907 Meghalaya 698 81128 1443 Mizoram 9636 106653 400 Nagaland 245 30766 678 Odisha 4197 1025025 8301 Puducherry 454 125314 1853 Punjab 230 585382 16551 Rajasthan 32 945410 8954 Sikkim 183 31266 393 Tamil Nadu 13531 2643431 35987 Telangana 3963 662025 3944 Tripura 98 83462 816 Uttarakhand 166 336235 7398 Uttar Pradesh 85 1687085 22899 West Bengal 7577 1557882 19033 Total# 173728 33532126 453708





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan