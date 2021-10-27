New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the declining trend, India, during the last 24 hours, logged 13,451 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,42,15,653. The death toll due to the coronavirus meanwhile climbed up to 4,55,653 after 585 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The 585 new fatalities include 482 from Kerala and 32 from Maharashtra.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 33 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 122 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the country declined to 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases comprise 0.48 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 1,155 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.22 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 33 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35, 97,339, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 103.53 crore.

Of the total cases reported in the country, Kerala recorded 7,163 fresh coronavirus cases, and 482 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,19,952 and toll to 29,355. With 6,960 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 48,24,745 and the active cases dropped to 74,456.

Of the 482 deaths, 90 were reported in the last few days, 341 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 51 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan