New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 4.54 per cent after the country reported 71,365 fresh cases on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, adding that the active caseload has plunged by 1.02 lakh.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 8.92 lakh while 4.10 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.70 per cent, as per the ministry.

However, India's death toll has increased to 5.05 lakh with 1,217 people losing the battle against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, India's case mortality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the ministry said.

It also said that more than 170.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, noting that 53.61 lakh jabs were inoculated in the previous 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also informed that more than 5 crore children in the age group of 5 to 18 years have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

"Congratulations to the youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends," he said in a tweet with the hashtag 'SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine'.

India had launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency use approval to Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya on Tuesday also said that the current surge of COVID-19 in India is showing a "sustained declining trend", adding that the Centre has not hidden the number of deaths due to the infection.

"Around 5.33 lakh deaths have been reported in the country so far out of which Kerala has reconciled more than 20,000 deaths," he told the Rajya Sabha.

"Doctors and all paramedical staff in India have worked day and night during COVID-19 pandemic including all three waves," he said while hailing India's healthcare workers and frontline staff.

