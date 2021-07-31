The death toll in the country due to the deadly virus has also climbed up to 4,23,810 after the country reported 593 fatalities during the last 24 hours

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a spike of over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, India, during the last 24 hours registered 41,649 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,16,13,993. The recent spike in new cases has alarmed the health authorities with several states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu returning to imposing COVID-19 restrictions in their respective regions.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, the death toll in the country due to the deadly virus has also climbed up to 4,23,810 after the country reported 593 fatalities during the last 24 hours. This is also the third straight day when the country clocked over 550 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country also climbed up to 4.08 lakh after the new cases took over the daily recoveries for the fourth straight day. The active caseload in the country now stands at 4,08,920 after an increase of 4,358 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the data by the Health Ministry, 37,291 people recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recuperations in the country to 3,07,81,263.

India COVID Numbers:

Cases, Recoveries and Deaths in last 24 hours: 41,649 cases, 37,291 recoveries, and 593 deaths

Total cases: 3,16,13,993

Active cases: 4,08,920

Total recoveries: 3,07,81,263

Death toll: 4,23,810

Total vaccination: 46,15,18,479

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 46 crore, the Union health ministry said. On Friday, 44,38,901 vaccine doses were administered, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 20,96,446 first doses and 3,41,500 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Friday.

The health ministry also said that over 2.27 lakh pregnant women have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under the ongoing COVID-19 inoculation drive. Tamil Nadu is leading the way by vaccinating over 78,838 pregnant women. As many as 34,228 pregnant women have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh, 29,821 in Odisha, 21,842 in Madhya Pradesh, 18,423 in Kerala and 16,673 in Karnataka.

As part of the campaign to allay fears, apprehensions, misinformed rumours and some social taboos and issues, a guidance note to assist the States/UTs in operationalizing the COVID vaccination programme for pregnant women was shared by the Union Health Ministry on July 2.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan