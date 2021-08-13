India recorded 40,120 new COVID-19 cases which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,21,17,826. The death toll, meanwhile, reached the grim milestone of 4,30,254 after 585 fresh fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the trend, India reported over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while nearly 600 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the country. The latest spike in fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached over 3.21 crore while the death toll has climbed up to 4.30 lakh, the health ministry's data stated.

As per the health ministry's bulletin on Friday morning, India recorded 40,120 new COVID-19 cases which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,21,17,826. The death toll, meanwhile, reached the grim milestone of 4,30,254 after 585 fresh fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours in the country.

However, the active caseload has declined further to 3,85,227 or 1.20 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020, after the country registered 42,295 recoveries during the last 24 hours. A decrease of 2,760 cases were registered in the active caseload during the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recuperations in the country has now reached 3,13,02,345.

COVID Numbers in India:

Cases and death in last 24 hours: 40,120 cases, 585 deaths

Recoveries: 42,295

Total cases: 3,21,17,826

Total recoveries: 3,13,02,345

Active cases: 3,85,227

Death toll: 4,30,254

Total vaccinated: 52,95,82,956 (57,31,574 in last 24 hrs)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.46 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 19 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 52.89 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 50 lakh (50,77,491) doses were administered on Thursday. The ministry said 27,83,649 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,85,193 vaccine doses given as second dose, in the age group 18-44 years, on Thursday.

Five states--Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh--have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry noted.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan