India COVID Restrictions: The lockdown in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan will begin from Monday and continue till May 24. It has been imposed to break the chain of the deadly pathogen in the two states.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases thanks to the second wave of the pandemic. While the explosion in cases has led to a shortage of essential medical items, including liquid oxygen, in the country, health experts and doctors have blamed the new variants of the infection and laxity shown by the people earlier behind the surge in cases.

Amid this, the state governments in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have decided to impose a complete two-week lockdown to break the chain of the deadly pathogen. The lockdown will begin from Monday and continue till May 24 in both Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Following are the detailed lockdown guidelines of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan:

Rajasthan:

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has completely banned all kinds of gatherings in the state till May 24. It has also suspended all marriages in the state, adding that weddings will be allowed only after May 31.

It has also said that people coming to Rajasthan would need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report. However, they would need to quarantine themselves for 15 days if they fail to produce the report.

To prevent migration of workers, they will be permitted in factories and special buses will be operated for the workers of factories or construction sites, the guidelines stated.

Essential shops like vegetable and fruits stores can operate as per the earlier guidelines while all religious places and MGNREGA works will stay shut during the restrictions, it added.

Tamil Nadu:

In Tamil Nadu, essential services like banks, vegetable stores and ration shops can operate with 50 per cent staff. However, restaurants and eateries are only allowed for takeaways.

On the other hand, bars, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, salons, auditoria, cinema theatres, liquor stores, recreation clubs and zoological parks will stay shut in the lockdown.

The guidelines also say that all private offices and companies and IT and ITES will remain closed but employees can work from home, adding that e-commerce firms can operate till noon.

The state government has also suspended inter and intra-district public and private bus services. However, those travelling for essential work like wedding, death, interview or exams shall produce proof to be allowed permission to proceed.

State-run Amma Canteens will remain open, platform vendors selling vegetables and flowers can do so till noon and fair price shops will work from 8 am to 12 noon, the guidelines read.

The fresh guidelines come amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the two states. While Tamil Nadu has 1.35 lakh active cases, the tally stands at 1.99 lakh in Rajasthan. On the other hand, over 5,300 and over 15,000 people have lost their lives to the infection in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma