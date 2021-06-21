India Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry said that India's death toll has jumped to 3.88 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.29 per cent, the lowest in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 88 days, that pushed its caseload to 2.99 crore, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,422 fatalities were reported during the same time span.

It said that India's death toll has jumped to 3.88 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.29 per cent, the lowest in the world, adding that the country currently has 7.02 lakh active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has improved to 96.35 per cent, the highest in the world, after 78,190 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries in India to 2.88 crore, the Health Ministry said.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 102 7177 127 Andhra Pradesh 63068 1775176 12319 Arunachal Pradesh 2515 30407 159 Assam 33554 444743 4208 Bihar 3189 706955 9550 Chandigarh 353 60271 806 Chhattisgarh 9192 968096 13387 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 68 10442 4 Delhi 2091 1405287 24914 Goa 3268 158178 2990 Gujarat 6109 806193 10032 Haryana 2491 755681 9246 Himachal Pradesh 2711 194257 3442 Jammu and Kashmir 8631 298911 4252 Jharkhand 1596 337848 5099 Karnataka 126835 2645735 33883 Kerala 106376 2690958 12060 Ladakh 363 19240 202 Lakshadweep 319 9078 46 Madhya Pradesh 2214 778280 8767 Maharashtra 135363 5719457 117961 Manipur 9613 53405 1047 Meghalaya 4587 39919 780 Mizoram 4132 13390 83 Nagaland 1890 21889 469 Odisha 33698 840214 3590 Puducherry 3562 109562 1723 Punjab 7421 569056 15826 Rajasthan 3079 939131 8895 Sikkim 2697 16306 293 Tamil Nadu 69372 2321928 31197 Telangana 17765 591870 3567 Tripura 3942 57732 650 Uttarakhand 3136 328473 7035 Uttar Pradesh 4569 1677611 22178 West Bengal 23016 1441343 17348 Total 702887 28844199 388135

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

The fresh low in daily cases has allowed states and union territories (UTs) to remove COVID-19-induced curbs. However, the Union Home Ministry has asked the states and UTs to withdraw the restrictions in a "graded manner" to ensure that cases do not rise again.

'Yoga a source of inner strength amid pandemic'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday -- the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day -- highlighted the importance of Yoga and said that it has become a source of inner strength among people amid the pandemic.

Noting that it has became a medium to transform "negativity to creativity", PM Modi said that Yoga gives us a way of holistic health and has helped the humanity to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

"Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we have infinite solutions within ourselves. We are the biggest source of energy in the universe," PM Modi said.

