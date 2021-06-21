India COVID-19 Tally: 53,256 new cases and 1,422 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload drops to 7.02 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 88 days, that pushed its caseload to 2.99 crore, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,422 fatalities were reported during the same time span.
It said that India's death toll has jumped to 3.88 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.29 per cent, the lowest in the world, adding that the country currently has 7.02 lakh active COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate has improved to 96.35 per cent, the highest in the world, after 78,190 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries in India to 2.88 crore, the Health Ministry said.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|102
|7177
|127
|Andhra Pradesh
|63068
|1775176
|12319
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2515
|30407
|159
|Assam
|33554
|444743
|4208
|Bihar
|3189
|706955
|9550
|Chandigarh
|353
|60271
|806
|Chhattisgarh
|9192
|968096
|13387
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|68
|10442
|4
|Delhi
|2091
|1405287
|24914
|Goa
|3268
|158178
|2990
|Gujarat
|6109
|806193
|10032
|Haryana
|2491
|755681
|9246
|Himachal Pradesh
|2711
|194257
|3442
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8631
|298911
|4252
|Jharkhand
|1596
|337848
|5099
|Karnataka
|126835
|2645735
|33883
|Kerala
|106376
|2690958
|12060
|Ladakh
|363
|19240
|202
|Lakshadweep
|319
|9078
|46
|Madhya Pradesh
|2214
|778280
|8767
|Maharashtra
|135363
|5719457
|117961
|Manipur
|9613
|53405
|1047
|Meghalaya
|4587
|39919
|780
|Mizoram
|4132
|13390
|83
|Nagaland
|1890
|21889
|469
|Odisha
|33698
|840214
|3590
|Puducherry
|3562
|109562
|1723
|Punjab
|7421
|569056
|15826
|Rajasthan
|3079
|939131
|8895
|Sikkim
|2697
|16306
|293
|Tamil Nadu
|69372
|2321928
|31197
|Telangana
|17765
|591870
|3567
|Tripura
|3942
|57732
|650
|Uttarakhand
|3136
|328473
|7035
|Uttar Pradesh
|4569
|1677611
|22178
|West Bengal
|23016
|1441343
|17348
|Total
|702887
|28844199
|388135
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)
The fresh low in daily cases has allowed states and union territories (UTs) to remove COVID-19-induced curbs. However, the Union Home Ministry has asked the states and UTs to withdraw the restrictions in a "graded manner" to ensure that cases do not rise again.
'Yoga a source of inner strength amid pandemic'
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday -- the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day -- highlighted the importance of Yoga and said that it has become a source of inner strength among people amid the pandemic.
Noting that it has became a medium to transform "negativity to creativity", PM Modi said that Yoga gives us a way of holistic health and has helped the humanity to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.
"Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we have infinite solutions within ourselves. We are the biggest source of energy in the universe," PM Modi said.
