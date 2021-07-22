India COVID-19 Tally: On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 97.35 per cent as 3.04 crore patients have recovered from the infection, the Union Health Ministry data said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 cases increased by 2,224 on Thursday after the country reported a single-day spike of 41,383 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.40 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the total caseload stands at 3.12 crore. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 45.09 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far, out of which 17.18 lakh were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India also reported 507 deaths during the same period that pushed the toll to 4.18 crore with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 97.35 per cent as 3.04 crore patients have recovered from the infection, the Health Ministry data said.

Here's a look at the COVID-19 numbers of India:

Total cases: 3,12,57,720

Total recoveries: 3,04,29,339

Active cases: 4,09,394

Death toll: 4,18,987

Total vaccination: 41,78,51,151

India, hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, has been witnessing a spike in daily cases once again. The Health Ministry has warned against any of laxity and asked state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed to avoid a third possible wave.

Meanwhile, the opposition has attacked the Centre over its "wrong decisions" that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that around 50 lakh Indians died during the second wave of the pandemic.

"The truth. GOI's wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers," he tweeted while sharing a study by the Centre for Global Development which reported excess mortality estimates from three different data sources from the start of the pandemic through June 2021.

Gandhi's allegations come after the Centre said that India reported zero COVID-19 deaths due to shortage of oxygen. The Centre has claimed that the data was provided by the state and union territory (UT) governments.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma