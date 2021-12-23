New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is increasing at an alarming rate, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has emphasised the need to speed up the vaccination drive and inoculate as much population as possible to fight the severity of the newly found variant. Amid this, several states in India have made it mandatory to get both doses of the Coronavirus vaccines ahead of the new year. Not complying with the new rule could result in punishment. Here are the states where vaccination has been made compulsory.

Haryana

The government of Haryana has made the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory from 1st January 2022. The state government has decided to allow only fully vaccinated people at public places from next year. As per the state government's order issued on Wednesday, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from bus stands and railway stations from January 1. Further, eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants.

"From January 1, 2022, any eligible person who has not taken both doses of Covid vaccine will not be permitted in malls, hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, cinema halls, offices, banks or any such places which attract crowds," said state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij.

Punjab

The Punjab government has also announced that no salary will be given to government employees without vaccine certificates. The state government has taken this step under the 'no vaccine, no salary' policy to promote people to get vaccinated. As per the state government's order employees have to upload their vaccination certificate on the Punjab government's job protal- iHRMS, which stands for Integrated Human Resource Management System. If the vaccination certificate details are not furnished, the employee’s salary with not be released.

Tamil Nadu

The district administration in Tamil Nadu's Madurai earlier this month announced that unvaccinated people would not be allowed to enter malls, shopping complexes and other public places. People were given one week's time to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which they would not be allowed to enter public places, Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has also banned unvaccinated people from entering parks, shopping malls and cinema halls.

Kerala



Kerala had also issued guidelines for unvaccinated people. The state government said it will not provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients who have not been vaccinated.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha