New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday administered the first dose of country's first indigenous vaccine candidate 'COVAXIN' to a 30-year-old man.

This is the first phase of human clinical trial after the AIIMS' ethics committee gave its approval for the trail COVAXIN. Dr. Sanjay Roy, who is leading the trials at AIIMS, said that dose was administered to a resident of Delhi.

"Today, we administered the first dose of Covaxin to a 30-year-old man, the first volunteer, who is a resident of Delhi. He was screened two days ago and all his health vital parameters were normal. He does not have any co-morbid conditions or any pre-existing illness," Dr Ray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

About COVAXIN:

COVAXIN is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and it is India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine. The AIIMS had on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of COVAXIN.

"The AIIMS Ethics Committee gave its approval for starting the human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVAXIN today. Healthy volunteers having no comorbid conditions and without a history of COVID-19, aged more than 18 years and less than 55 years, would be eligible to participate in the randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial," Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, said.

Anybody willing to participate in the trial can send an email to Ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com or an SMS to or call on 7428847499, he said. The institute may also put up these contact details on its website.

Coronavirus in India:

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has affected more than 13 lakh people and claimed over 31,000 lives in India so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are over 4.56 lakh active coronavirus cases in India while the recovery rate in the country stands at 63.53 per cent as 8,49,432 have been recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma