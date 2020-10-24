India Coronavirus Vaccine Covaxin Status: The Hyderabad-based firm is expecting the vaccine to be ready for public use by the second quarter of 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus vaccine candidate 'Covaxin', which is currently undergoing trials, is set to be launched in June 2021, said Bharat Biotech, the firm behind the development of the vaccine. According to a report, the Hyderabad-based firm is expecting the vaccine to be ready for public use by the second quarter of 2021. The launch of 'Covaxin' can be expedited in case the government advances it through emergency use authorisation.

"If we get all the approvals in place, I think during Q2 of 2021, we should get the efficacy readout from our phase-3 clinical trial — April, May, June, for example. That is for the full efficacy results," Sai Prasad, executive director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The vaccine candidate has already received approval for phase three human trials and the company is now planning to test it on over 20,000 volunteers across 12-14 states, the report said. 'Covaxin' is being developed using the traditional vaccine method -- people will be injected with the "killed version" of the Covid-19 virus into their body to develop an immune response.

According to Sanjay Rai, Professor, Community Medicine, and Principal Investigator for Covid-19 vaccine trial at AIIMS, phase 1 trial of Covaxin has been successfully completed, while phase 2 trial is most likely to get completed sometime in October. After this, the Phase 3 trial will begin.

The Indian Covid-19 vaccine candidate had shown promising results in phase 1 trials. The Covaxin was administered on four volunteers in Karnataka and it didn't show any side effects. All four volunteers were in good health even after one month of receiving vaccine doses.

As of Friday, India had 77,61,312 coronavirus cases with 1,17,306 deaths. A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 per cent while the case fatality rate due to COVID-19 is at 1.51 per cent.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma