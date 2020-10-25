India Coronavirus Update: The total Covid-19 infections in India today stands at 78,64,811, while the active cases have come down to just 6,68,154.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The spike in Covid-19 cases in India in the last one-week hints the coronavirus pandemic may be slowing down in the country for now. India has witnessed 50,129 new Covid-19 infections and 578 deaths in the last 24 hours. This number is lesser than the 73,272 new cases and 926 deaths a fortnight ago.

Although the total Covid-19 infections in India today stands at 78,64,811, the active cases have come down to just 6,68,154. This is the lowest number in months. While the total number of cases includes all the infections detected so far, the active cases refer to the number of positive patients at present.

Earlier on Saturday, the government reported a single-day spike of 53,370 new coronavirus cases and 650 deaths. This makes today the seventh consecutive day when less than 60,000 cases were reported in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested by October 24. In the last 24 hours, 11,49,905 samples were tested for coronavirus. The total cured cases now stand at 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

The trend of new cases has been declining over the last few days and while this is a good sign, the worries still exist and there are fears of a second wave in winters. The coronavirus has killed 1,18,534 in India and this number should be of the government'ss concern. The number of dead is increasing and will keep increasing unless there is a cure.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma