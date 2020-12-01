India has the lowest per million cases of coronavirus in the world and the average daily positivity rate stood at 3.72 last week, the Minister of Health, Family and Welfare (MoHFW) said in a press briefing.

"Average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72%. Among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/mn ) are the lowest. Last 7 days trends show that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID19 cases," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry said in the press briefing.

"Cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during Nov 11-Dec 1 period. In November 2020, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new COVID19 cases," Bhushan added.

When asked about the adverse event in the trials of Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with UK's AstraZeneca and Oxford University to produce the vaccines in India, the health secretary said that it will not affect the timeline of the vaccine. "Adverse event will not affect the timeline in any manner whatsoever," Bhushan said.

He further said that whenever such clinical trials happen, volunteers are expected to sign a consent form, which informs the subject about the possible adverse events.

"Whenever clinical trial starts, subjects are expected to sign a prior informed consent form. This is global practice, it happens across all countries. The form tells the subject about possible adverse events that may happen in case one decides to participate in the trial," he said.

A Chennai volunteer has alleged that he developed several health issues after taking the trial doses of the coronavirus vaccine being developed in India by the SII. He also sought a Rs 5 crore compensation from the SII, which has also filed a counter lawsuit against the man and demanded compensation for maligning the image of the company.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma