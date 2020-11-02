As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases in the country now stand at 5,61,908 with 75,44,798 recoveries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's daily coronavirus case count in the last 24 hours was Monday down 3.6 per cent from the previous day's 46,963 cases. According to the government data, India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload past 82.29 lakh. As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases in the country now stand at 5,61,908 with 75,44,798 recoveries.





