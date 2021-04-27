India Coronavirus Tally: Today's spike in cases has pushed the country's caseload to 1,76,36,307 of which 28,82,204 are currently active. Meanwhile, the overall death toll stands at 1,97,894.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday saw a slight dip in daily COVID-19 cases as it reported 3,23,144 fresh infections along with 2,771 fatalities in the last 24 hours. On Monday, the country had logged a record 3,52,991 cases and 2,812 deaths - the highest so far.

Today's spike in cases has pushed the country's caseload to 1,76,36,307 of which 28,82,204 are currently active. Meanwhile, the overall death toll stands at 1,97,894.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state from coronavirus, reported 48,700 cases on Monday, its lowest daily count in this month after April 1 when the state logged 43,183 infections. Meanwhile, Delhi also reported a considerable dip in daily infections as it saw 20,021 cases in the last 24 hours, but witnessed a record 380 deaths in the same time span.

April 2021 has been the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic and the last seven days have alone accounted for more than half of the deaths reported in the entire month.

As India continues to grapple with a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Monday said it is time people started wearing masks inside their homes as well even as it sought to allay fears saying unnecessary panic is causing more harm than good. It also pitched for accelerating the pace of the vaccination drive and clarified that women can take COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation as well.

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen, the government said India has enough medical oxygen available, but the challenge is to transport it to hospitals.

The government said it is taking various measures to ensure adequate supply of oxygen and asked hospitals for its judicious use and to plug leakage, if any.

The officials underlined that in this disease, 85 per cent people will have mild illness and they will get well with symptomatic treatment at home.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said if there is a COVID-19-positive person inside the house, he or she must wear the mask so as to prevent other family members from getting infected.

His statement came days after a new assessment published in The Lancet journal said there is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is predominantly transmitted through the air.

The international community has started rushing medical equipment and supplies to India, with the Biden administration saying it was "working around the clock" to deploy all resources and supplies to bolster the country's fight against the deadly disease.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta