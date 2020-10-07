India Coronavirus Tally: Country's death toll from the virus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a dip in active COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, India recorded just over 72,000 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's caseload to over 67 lakh. Meanwhile, 986 fresh fatalities took the country's death toll to 1,04,555.

As per the data by the Health Ministry, active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 9,07,883, while 57,44,693 people have recovered so far. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,22,71,654 samples have been tested up to October 6 with 11,99,857 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The dip in active cases and deaths comes amid the government easing curbs further, allowing states to open schools and cinema halls from mid-October.

Here are the key takeaways from the latest data by the Health Ministry:

Dip in active cases for the 4th consecutive day

26 states and UTs report dip in active cases, 9 states/UTs report a rise. Kerala reports highest 2,900 cases.

72,049 new cases in last 24 hours.

82,000 new recoveries, up from 75,800 yesterday

Less than 1,000 deaths for the fourth consecutive day.

India's recovery rate is now 85%, world average is 75.3%

India's death toll from the virus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone after the United States and Brazil.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that about 48 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country have been reported from 25 districts in eight states, of which 15 districts are in Maharashtra alone.

Asked if the country has crossed the peak, the ministry said it is perhaps not right from the perspective of public health to predict peaks or declines based on mathematical models and that public health activities such as aggressive testing, contact-tracing, surveillance, implementing containment plans, along with non-pharmacological interventions like wearing masks, not spitting in public, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, will have to be continued.

