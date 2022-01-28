New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload has declined to 21.05 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday while adding that over 2.51 lakh new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate declining to 15.88 per cent.

More than 3.47 lakh patients also recovered in India during the same period, pushing the total recoveries to 3.80 crore with the recovery rate rising to 93.60 per cent, the ministry said.

However, over 4.92 lakh patients have also succumbed to COVID-19 with 627 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.21 per cent - the lowest in the world.

Following is the statewise report of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured /Discharged/ Migrated Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 504 8991 129
Andhra Pradesh 109493 2111975 14579
Arunachal Pradesh 3332 57630 285
Assam 36522 665629 6379
Bihar 10322 796332 12205
Chandigarh 5420 81455 1108
Chhattisgarh 27290 1072007 13798
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 151 11106 4
Delhi 33175 1756369 25744
Goa 13269 218125 3645
Gujarat 117884 992431 10345
Haryana 35581 887158 10237
Himachal Pradesh 10336 251430 3968
Jammu and Kashmir 46657 368432 4642
Jharkhand 12076 407862 5291
Karnataka 328741 3325001 38754
Kerala 310202 5463960 52434
Ladakh 1250 23875 223
Lakshadweep 280 10612 52
Madhya Pradesh 71203 851893 10597
Maharashtra 291247 7197001 142358
Manipur 3760 125908 2036
Meghalaya 2415 85917 1509
Mizoram 13721 153413 591
Nagaland 850 32500 709
Odisha 59223 1163396 8550
Puducherry 15751 140031 1916
Punjab 36941 678065 17129
Rajasthan 87268 1074980 9181
Sikkim 1622 35602 427
Tamil Nadu 213534 3001805 37412
Telangana 39520 707498 4081
Tripura 6631 92284 889
Uttarakhand 31322 373865 7514
Uttar Pradesh 72393 1893577 23125
West Bengal 55725 1906656 20481
Total 2105611 38024771 492327

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

 

The decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India suggest that the third wave of the pandemic is ending. However, the central government has warned against any laxity and asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate norms are followed.

Also Read
India signs USD 375 million deal with Philippines for sale of BrahMos..
India signs USD 375 million deal with Philippines for sale of BrahMos..

 

On Thursday, it also extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28. "It is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent," said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a communication to all states and UTs.

 

"Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance," Bhalla said. "Imposition and lifting of local curbs and restrictions should be dynamic, based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma