New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload has declined to 21.05 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday while adding that over 2.51 lakh new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate declining to 15.88 per cent.

More than 3.47 lakh patients also recovered in India during the same period, pushing the total recoveries to 3.80 crore with the recovery rate rising to 93.60 per cent, the ministry said.

However, over 4.92 lakh patients have also succumbed to COVID-19 with 627 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.21 per cent - the lowest in the world.

Following is the statewise report of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured /Discharged/ Migrated Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 504 8991 129 Andhra Pradesh 109493 2111975 14579 Arunachal Pradesh 3332 57630 285 Assam 36522 665629 6379 Bihar 10322 796332 12205 Chandigarh 5420 81455 1108 Chhattisgarh 27290 1072007 13798 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 151 11106 4 Delhi 33175 1756369 25744 Goa 13269 218125 3645 Gujarat 117884 992431 10345 Haryana 35581 887158 10237 Himachal Pradesh 10336 251430 3968 Jammu and Kashmir 46657 368432 4642 Jharkhand 12076 407862 5291 Karnataka 328741 3325001 38754 Kerala 310202 5463960 52434 Ladakh 1250 23875 223 Lakshadweep 280 10612 52 Madhya Pradesh 71203 851893 10597 Maharashtra 291247 7197001 142358 Manipur 3760 125908 2036 Meghalaya 2415 85917 1509 Mizoram 13721 153413 591 Nagaland 850 32500 709 Odisha 59223 1163396 8550 Puducherry 15751 140031 1916 Punjab 36941 678065 17129 Rajasthan 87268 1074980 9181 Sikkim 1622 35602 427 Tamil Nadu 213534 3001805 37412 Telangana 39520 707498 4081 Tripura 6631 92284 889 Uttarakhand 31322 373865 7514 Uttar Pradesh 72393 1893577 23125 West Bengal 55725 1906656 20481 Total 2105611 38024771 492327

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

The decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India suggest that the third wave of the pandemic is ending. However, the central government has warned against any laxity and asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate norms are followed.

On Thursday, it also extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28. "It is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent," said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a communication to all states and UTs.

"Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance," Bhalla said. "Imposition and lifting of local curbs and restrictions should be dynamic, based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma