New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload has declined to 21.05 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday while adding that over 2.51 lakh new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate declining to 15.88 per cent.
More than 3.47 lakh patients also recovered in India during the same period, pushing the total recoveries to 3.80 crore with the recovery rate rising to 93.60 per cent, the ministry said.
However, over 4.92 lakh patients have also succumbed to COVID-19 with 627 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.21 per cent - the lowest in the world.
Following is the statewise report of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured /Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|504
|8991
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|109493
|2111975
|14579
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3332
|57630
|285
|Assam
|36522
|665629
|6379
|Bihar
|10322
|796332
|12205
|Chandigarh
|5420
|81455
|1108
|Chhattisgarh
|27290
|1072007
|13798
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|151
|11106
|4
|Delhi
|33175
|1756369
|25744
|Goa
|13269
|218125
|3645
|Gujarat
|117884
|992431
|10345
|Haryana
|35581
|887158
|10237
|Himachal Pradesh
|10336
|251430
|3968
|Jammu and Kashmir
|46657
|368432
|4642
|Jharkhand
|12076
|407862
|5291
|Karnataka
|328741
|3325001
|38754
|Kerala
|310202
|5463960
|52434
|Ladakh
|1250
|23875
|223
|Lakshadweep
|280
|10612
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|71203
|851893
|10597
|Maharashtra
|291247
|7197001
|142358
|Manipur
|3760
|125908
|2036
|Meghalaya
|2415
|85917
|1509
|Mizoram
|13721
|153413
|591
|Nagaland
|850
|32500
|709
|Odisha
|59223
|1163396
|8550
|Puducherry
|15751
|140031
|1916
|Punjab
|36941
|678065
|17129
|Rajasthan
|87268
|1074980
|9181
|Sikkim
|1622
|35602
|427
|Tamil Nadu
|213534
|3001805
|37412
|Telangana
|39520
|707498
|4081
|Tripura
|6631
|92284
|889
|Uttarakhand
|31322
|373865
|7514
|Uttar Pradesh
|72393
|1893577
|23125
|West Bengal
|55725
|1906656
|20481
|Total
|2105611
|38024771
|492327
(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)
The decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India suggest that the third wave of the pandemic is ending. However, the central government has warned against any laxity and asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate norms are followed.
On Thursday, it also extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28. "It is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent," said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a communication to all states and UTs.
"Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance," Bhalla said. "Imposition and lifting of local curbs and restrictions should be dynamic, based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level."
