New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Wednesday said that eight states, including Maharashtra, account for 84.73 per cent of the fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The states which are witnessing an alarming spike in cases are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 53,480 fresh infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,21,49,335, while 354 new fatalities, the highest single-day spike so far this year, took the death toll to 1,62,468.

The active caseload increased to 5,52,566 and accounts for 4.55 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 94.11 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,14,34,301, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

Of the 53,480 cases reported in a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra alone saw 27,918 infections, followed by Chhattisgarh with 3,108 while Karnataka reported 2,975.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry had said that the coronavirus situation is "turning from bad to worse" and is a huge cause of worry especially for some states. It said that eight of the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts of the country are from Maharashtra and that Delhi, taken as one district, is also on the list.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, "COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country should be complacent."

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken."

Hospitals and ICUs have to be readied. If cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed, Paul warned.

From April 1, people above the age of 45 years would be eligible for vaccination. They can register themselves in the CoWIN platform, the Aarogya Setu app or go for on-site registrations which would start after 3 pm, the health ministry said.

The states and Union Territories that are reporting a surge in cases need to exponentially increase the number of COVID-19 tests. The proportion of RT-PCR tests need to be increased too, Bhushan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta