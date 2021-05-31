India Coronavirus Restrictions: Scroll down to check the list of states and union territories where COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed with a decline in active cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As COVID-19 cases across the country is showing a declining trend, many states and UTs have considered easing down their lockdown restrictions in a phased manner. Here is a list of the UT and states where COVID curbs have been relaxed:

Delhi

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also initiated phased unlock in the national capital from 5 am on Monday (May 31). As of now construction activities and factories are allowed to reopen. New relaxations will be listed every week provided the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the state. For the first time since the Second wave of Coronavirus Delhi has reported less than 1000 cases.

Tamil Nadu

While extending the lockdown in Tamil Nadu till June 7, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a few relaxations as well. Grocery shops that were earlier closed during the lockdown are now allowed to operate online or through phones (home delivery) from 7 am to 6 pm. However, permission has to be granted through local bodies.

Uttar Pradesh

The UP government on Sunday eased restriction in 55 districts where COVID-19 cases have dropped below 600 mark. Meanwhile, 20 districts where COVID cases are more than 600 will remain under curfew restrictions. The weekend curfew and night curfew will remain the same in the state for all the districts. Markets and shops outside the containment zones are allowed to open from Monday to Friday till 7 am to 7 pm.

West Bengal

Despite extending the lockdown till June 15, the West Bengal government has also announced relaxation to relieve its economy. Now jute industry is allowed to operate with 40 per cent workers instead of 30 per cent workforce which was ordered earlier.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government has also announced a phase-wise unlocking of Corona Curfew starting June 1. However, the weekend lockdown will continue to remain the same from 10 pm to 6 am. The unlocking will be based on places where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 5 per cent. Hospitals, petrol pumps, industrial activities, and ration shops will be allowed to function. Taxis will also be allowed to function but with 2 people at a time.

Pune

The administration of Pune has relaxed stringent restrictions in the city by withdrawing the weekend lockdown. It has also allowed all essential category shops to operate on the weekdays from 7 am to 11 am. This decision was taken since fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune remained below the mark of 3000 for 5 consecutive days. The positivity rate has also gone down from 10 per cent.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha