With a decline in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, states and UTs have started the process of unlocking in a "phase-by-phase manner", allowing economic activities to resume.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May this year that led to an unprecedented spike in daily coronavirus cases, forcing states and union territories (UTs) to impose lockdowns and curfews. The Delta Variant, which is said to be first found in India, was blamed for the sudden spike and deaths in the country.

However, with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, states and UTs have started the process of unlocking in a "phase-by-phase manner", allowing economic activities to resume. However, there are several states and UTs where restrictions have not been lifted completely amid fears over a third possible wave of the pandemic.

So here's everything you need to know about the coronavirus-induced restrictions in India:

West Bengal: The TMC government has extended the lockdown till 15 July, however, few reliefs are given. Offices can operate on 50 per cent of the capacity from 10 am to 4 pm. On the other hand, salons, gyms, private n public buses along with fruit and vegetable vendors can operate on 50 per cent of the capacity.



Uttar Pradesh: As per the state government, multiplexes, gyms, and stadiums in the state will be allowed to operate from July 5. However, the weekend curfew will continue to remain the same.

Delhi: Reopening of the stadium and sports complexes without spectators has been ordered. On the other hand, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural, religious gatherings are not allowed. These activities will remain prohibited till 5 am on July 12. Meanwhile, Delhi metro and public buses are operating at a 50 per cent capacity.

Goa: Goa extended the state-level Covid curfew till July 12. Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to stay shut, however, shops in the mall, shopping complex along the fish market will remain open. Weddings with 50 per cent of people can take place.

Karnataka: While easing restrictions, the Karnataka government has allowed all the offices to run on 100 per cent capacity. Public transport, religious places (only for Darshan), swimming pools are allowed to operate. Educational institutions and theatres will remain closed. Shops, restaurants, and malls have to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour, while marriage can take place with 100 people.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown by one week till 6 am on 12 July. However, shops and other activities are allowed till 8 pm. Restaurants, gyms, and public buses can operate with a 50 per cent rule. Weddings and funerals can have 50 people. The swimming pool, theatres, bars remain closed.

