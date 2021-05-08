India Coronavirus Restrictions: several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka have imposed lockdown or enforced lockdown-like curbs to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The country is going through the devastating second wave of COVID-19 hat has strained the country's health infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical workers. Amid the second wave, India is witnessing a record number of cases with the country recording over 4 lakh cases for the last three consecutive days. Over 4,100 deaths have been recorded on Saturday which is the highest one-day rise since the start of the pandemic last year. As per the data, India has recorded more than 30,000 deaths in the last 10 days with over 3,000 casualties daily.

Amid the massive surge, the Central government has ruled out a nationwide lockdown and emphasised mini lockdowns and containment measures at district levels where a high caseload is reported. However, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka have imposed lockdown or enforced lockdown-like curbs to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen.

Here's the list of states under lockdown and night curfews:

Delhi:

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown till May 10.

Maharashtra:

The lockdown-like curbs in place in Maharashtra have been extended till May 15 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. On April 21, the Maharashtra Government had imposed more strict restrictions in the state till May 1 under the 'Break the Chain' campaign. Under the new orders, all government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the coronavirus pandemic, will open with only 15 per cent attendance.

West Bengal:

West Bengal government on May 5 imposed lockdown-like curbs to stem the spread of coronavirus. As per the restrictions announced by the chief minister, shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, all beauty parlours, salons and shopping complexes will remain closed till further orders. Besides, wearing of face masks at public places has been made mandatory, while the movement of local trains will be suspended from tomorrow till further orders. All political, social and religious gatherings in the state have also been banned till further orders.

Odisha:

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the state government announced to impose a 14-day complete lockdown in Odisha from May 5. The total lockdown in Odisha will be in place till May 19 and the lockdown will remain in place in all 30 districts.

Bihar:

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (May 4) announced that he has decided to impose lockdown in the state till May 15 after consultations with the cabinet minister and other senior officials.

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the partial 'corona curfew' till 7 AM on May 10. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew till May 6, 7 AM.

Jharkhand:

As the spike in the COVID-19 caseload refuses to slow down, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday (May 5) extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions, first imposed on April 22 as "Health Safety Week", were scheduled to end on Thursday (May 6).

Madhya Pradesh:

In an attempt to put a stop to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that a strict 'Janata Curfew' will be imposed across the state till May 15. It may be noted that due to the weekend lockdown already in place, the lockdown will remain till May 17 at 6 am.

Himachal Pradesh:

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a 10-day curfew across the state. The curfew will remain in place from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17. "There shall be a 'corona curfew' from 6 am of 7th May 2021 to 6 am of 17th May 2021. The curfew is primarily aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 disease," the state government said.

Rajasthan:

In view of the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the state government has declared a complete lockdown in the state. The lockdown will begin on May 10 from 5:00 am and will remain in place till May 24 at 5:00 am.

Karnataka:

In a new development, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announces a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 in the state in view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and related fatalities.

Kerala:

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has imposed a strict lockdown from May 8 to May 16 to break the chain of transmission.

Goa:

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Goa government announced that it would impose a 15-day curfew in the state from May 9 to contain the spread of the virus. The curfew will remain in force till May 23.

Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced sweeping restrictions to stem the growth of the COVID-19 in the state. The newly formed DMK government in the state announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the state for two weeks. The COVID-19-induced lockdown will start from May 10 and will remain in force till May 24.

Punjab:

The Punjab government had last month imposed strict restrictions to stem the growth of COVID-19. Under the restrictions, a weekend will be imposed in the state till May 15. Apart from it, a night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am has also been imposed in the state till May 15.

Chhattisgarh:

The lockdown in Chhattisgarh has been extended till May 15 as the districts are not showing a sustained decreasing positivity rate. However, the state government has granted certain relaxation during the extended period of lockdown. During this period, agriculture shops, godowns will be open and the movement of fertiliser trucks will be allowed, standalone grocery outlets can remain open or operate via home delivery, while liquor shops in all the 28 districts will continue to remain closed.

Mizoram:

The Mizoram government has announced a seven-day complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to stem the spread of the virus. The lockdown restrictions will kick in at 4 am on May 10 (Monday) and continue till 4 am on May 17. During the lockdown, places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, and restaurants, shopping complexes, malls and any other social gatherings shall remain closed.

