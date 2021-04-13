India COVID Restrictions: Following is the state-wise report of what restrictions states and UTs have imposed amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another alarming spike, India on Tuesday reported more than 1.61 lakh coronavirus, taking the number of active cases past 12 lakh-mark. The country has been reporting a spike in cases since the end of January, raising an alarm among the authorities.

Several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab -- have imposed restrictions again and are mulling imposing a complete lockdown if cases continue to rise. Following is the state-wise report of what restrictions states and UTs have imposed amid a spike in coronavirus cases:

Maharashtra:

In Maharashtra, all kinds of gatherings have been banned a weekend lockdown and night curfew has been imposed across the state. The Chief Minister is also mulling imposing a complete lockdown in the state and a decision in this regard will be taken by April 14.

"In a meeting with the State Task Force, the chief minister discussed the availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions and fines for violating Covid protocols," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a Tweet.

Delhi:

The Kejriwal government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am across the city-state till April 30. It has also closed all schools, colleges and coaching institutes while gatherings in marriages and funerals have been restricted. The state government, however, has ruled out imposing a lockdown but has decided to ramp up the vaccination drive.

Chhattisgarh:

The Chhattisgarh government has imposed a lockdown in several cities and districts of the state. In state capital Raipur, the lockdown will continue till April 19. Similarly, the lockdown has also been imposed in Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Balod, Durg, Raigarh, Dhamtari, Korba, Jashpur, Koriya and Baloda Bazar.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state capital Bhopal till April 19. The night curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 6 am. The state government has also imposed a lockdown in Ujjain, Barwani, Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Rajgarh and Vidisha till April 19. Meanwhile, the lockdown would continue till April 22 Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur and Seoni.

Odisha:

In Odisha, a night curfew has been imposed in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Naupada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koratpur and Nabarangpur till further orders. The timings for the night curfew are from 10 pm to 5 am.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew in seven districts of the state -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru and Udupi-Manipal -- April 20. The state government is also considering imposing a complete lockdown in Karnataka.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if the necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Jammu and Kashmir:

In Jammu and Kashmir, night curfew has been imposed in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Baramulla, Kathua, Anantnag, Budgam and Kupwara from 10 pm to 6 am.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed a night curfew in all districts of the state that have been reporting over 100 coronavirus cases daily or have more than 500 active cases. The new guidelines will stay in effect till April 30.

Punjab:

In Punjab, a state-wide night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

Haryana:

The Haryana government has imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said.

"The situation will be assessed after a few days after which a decision on continuation of night curfew will be taken," Vij said.

Gujarat:

The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities of the state till April 30. It has also put a restriction on people attending weddings and funerals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma