New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases across the country, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi, since the beginning of February. On Monday, the country reported more than 1.68 lakh coronavirus cases, the biggest-ever one-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The continuous spike has forced several states and union territory (UT) governments to impose restrictions again, including restricted lockdown. The central and state governments have blamed the 'laxity' shown by people behind the spike in cases and stressed that appropriate COVID behaviour must be followed.

Imposing stricter curbs, the state and UT governments believe that the upcoming festivals of Ramazan and Navratri could also lead to a spike in coronavirus cases. Looking at the situation, several states and UTs have imposed restricted lockdown in cities and districts to break the chain of the pathogen.

Following is the complete list of cities and districts where a lockdown is in place to control the surge in coronavirus cases:

Maharashtra:

The state government is mulling imposing a complete lockdown across Maharashtra which has been badly hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the state government has imposed a weekend lockdown -- that begins from 8 pm on Friday and continues till 7 am on Monday -- and night curfew across Maharashtra. The restrictions will continue till April 30.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh, the state government has imposed lockdown in several cities and districts amid the spike in cases. In Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur and Seoni districts, the lockdown will continue till the morning of April 22.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will continue till 6 am on April 19 in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha. On the other hand, lockdown will stay in Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Khargone and Katni till April 16.

Chhattisgarh:

In Chhattisgarh, a complete lockdown has been enforced till April 19 in state capital Raipur. During this period, all non-essential activities will remain closed except medical stores.

The state government has also imposed a lockdown in Durg, Jashpur, Koriya and Baloda Bazar for eight days from Sunday. A 10-day lockdown is also placed in Raigarh, Dhamtari and Korba from Monday. Earlier on Saturday, a 10-day lockdown was imposed in Rajnandgaon, Bemetara and Balod.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma