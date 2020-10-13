New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India recorded 55,342 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, marking lowest number of news cases in 63 days. The country also reported its lowest number of casualties in last 77 days with 706 news deaths taking the total death count to 1,09,856. For the fifth day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh.

As many as 62,27,295 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, pushing the recovery rate to 86.73 percent, the ministry data shows. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 8,89,45,107 had been tested up to October 12. The daily positivity rate in India stood at 5.2 percent as the government tested 10.7 lakh people on Monday.

Maharashtra's continues to be the worst affected state. Its COVID-19 tally rose to 15,35,315 on Monday with the addition of 7,089 fresh cases, state health department said. Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India’s trajectory of daily Covid-19 cases has been witnessing a downward trend over the last five weeks.

“India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks,” the ministry wrote on Twitter along with a graph that showed the daily average figures from the week starting September 9.

AS per the ministry, the average daily infections between September 9 and September 15 stood at 92,830, which dropped to 90,346 between September 16 and September 22. The decline in number of cases continued with 83,232 average new cases between September 23 and September 29 and in the corresponding two weeks, the average dropped to 77,113 and 72,576, data cited by the government showed.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha