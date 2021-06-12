New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ICMR's fourth round of national-level serosurvey to assess the intensity of the spread of COVID-19 in India will begin this month, but all states/UTs should also be encouraged to conduct them so that information from all geographies can be collected, the Centre said on Friday. NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said the Covid situation in the country appears to be stabilising with a decline in daily and active cases and the positivity rate coming down to almost 5 per cent. He, however, urged people to continue following the Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms.

Speaking about the improving Covid scenario in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the health ministry said almost 78 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted in India since the highest reported peak in daily cases on May 7. He also said that there has been a 74 per cent decrease in the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate was reported between April 30-May 6 at 21.6 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 12:

10:00 am: India reports 84,332 new #COVID19 cases (lowest after 70 days), 1,21,311 patient discharges, & 4,002 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,93,59,155 Total discharges: 2,79,11,384 Death toll: 3,67,081 Active cases: 10,80,690 Vaccination: 24,96,00,304

9:30 am: Kerala: Police check vehicular movement as weekend lockdown imposed in the State; only essential services allowed

9:19 am: PM Narendra Modi to attend G7 Summit via video conference, first outreach session today PM Modi to speak in 3 sessions on June 12 and June 13 which are themes of Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener respectively

9:00 am: Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 719 doctors died during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi (109)

7:45 am: The government Friday said there is no need to panic on the need for an immediate change in the dosage interval of Covishield vaccine, underlining that reducing the time gap requires proper scientific study in the Indian scenario.

7:35 am: Assam: Wholesalers in Guwahati say the price of rice & pulses have gone down due to #COVID. There is no customer in the market. People are not coming out in the market, says a wholesaler Satish Kumar

7:25 am: With India, we’re part of something called QUAD via which we’re making an investment to increased production capacity in India. India will be receiving additional vaccines from the US: US State Dept Coordinator for COVID19 Response & Health Security, Gayle E Smith to ANI

7:13 am: Odisha | #COVID19 sample testing & vaccination drive have been conducted in Mayurbhanj district's tribal villages. No single case (of coronavirus) has been detected till date. And above 50% population have been vaccinated: Narottam Rath, Superintendent CHC, Jashipur block

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan