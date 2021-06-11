New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With Bihar revising its figures and putting the total number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 at 9,429, India reported its highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths, pushing the toll to 3,59,676, while 94,052 new cases took the tally to 2,91,83,121. The active cases have reduced to 11,67,952 comprising 4 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.77 per cent.

A net decline of 63,463 cases has been recorded in the total number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Also, 20,04,690 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,21,98,253, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.69 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 17 consecutive days.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 11:

9:30 am: Mumbai | Students enrolled in foreign universities welcome govt's move of reducing gap for 2nd dose of Covishield for them. "If the gap was not reduced, I would have to take my second dose in the US. Now I can get it here & travel in August," says Sanjay, a student

9:15 am: India reports 91,702 #COVID19 cases, 1,34,580 discharges & 3,403 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,92,74,823 Total discharges: 2,77,90,073 Death toll: 3,63,079 Active cases: 11,21,671 Total vaccination: 24,60,85,649

8:45 am: Bihar: People in rural areas of Katihar are reluctant to take COVD vaccine jabs due to lack of awareness "There is hesitancy among people regarding the vaccine. We have heard that some people died after taking jabs," said a local in Budhel area of the district yesterday

8:15 am: We've contributed more than any nation to COVAX - a collective global effort that is delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the world. We've supported (vaccine) manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India & Australia -known as Quad: US President Joe Biden

7:50 am: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Bharat Biotech’s proposal for an emergency use authorization (EUA) of its covid vaccine, delaying the company’s vaccine launch in that country.

7:38 am: To counter rumours regarding vaccination, social & educational organisations like Haj committees, Waqf board, Central Waqf Council & self-help groups will be roped in for 'Jaan Hai To Jhaan Hai' campaign: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Mumbai

7:28 am: Telangana: A woman in Hyderabad started selling vegetable after her husband died 6 months ago I have to feed my 4y/o kid. I was working as house help but lost job amid #COVID. I'm selling vegetables to feed my family but it isn't doing well. I seek govt's support: Reshma

7:20 am: UK says will donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in next year: AFP news agency

7:12 am: G7 to provide 1 billion vaccine doses 'to world' by end of 2022: AFP news agency quoting UK

