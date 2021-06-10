New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A preliminary study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi claimed that the presence of COVID-19 Delta variant (B1.617.2) is predominantly found even after getting a single dose or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The study included 63 people who got breakthrough infections; of which 36 patients received two doses, while 27 had received one dose of vaccine.

"SARS-CoV-2 lineages could be assigned for a total of 36 (57.1 per cent) samples, 19 (52.8 per cent) in patients who completed both doses and 17 (47.2 per cent) in patients who completed only a single dose. B.1.617.2 was found to be the predominant lineage with 23 samples (63.9 per cent) out of which 12 were in fully vaccinated and 11 in partially vaccinated groups", the study said.

Ten patients received Covishield while 53 received Covaxin, of which 41 were males and 22 were females. "Our analysis included 63 cases of vaccine breakthrough infections for which the dates of vaccines could be ascertained, of which 36 patients received two doses, while 27 had received one dose of vaccine. Ten patients received AZD1222/Covishield while 53 received BBV152/Covaxin," the study read.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 10:

9:20 am: Odisha reported 6097 new #COVID19 cases, 8032 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 8,37,226 Total recoveries 7,64,673 Death toll 3167 Active cases 69,333

9:10 am: As per the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) guidelines, mask is not recommended for children of 5 years of age or below; children aged 6-11 years may wear a mask under supervision of parents and doctor.

9:00 am: According to the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for the management of #COVID19 among children below 18 years of age, Remdesivir has not been recommended and rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.

8:40 am: 37,21,98,253 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 9th June 2021. Of these, 20,04,690 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:15 am: We live happily during normal days, without govt's help. After first lockdown we incurred losses, govt announced subsidized fertilizers but there was shortage & we were forced to buy from pvt outlets. Chemical spray is also costlier now: Srinivas, a flower grower in Holehonnuru

7:40 am: Odisha: Bishnupriya Swain, a student in Cuttack picked food delivery work after her father lost job amid pandemic. "I was taking tuitions.During COVID students weren't coming to class. We were facing financial issues. I joined Zomato to support my education&family,"she said y'day

7:27 am: A total of 1,955 black fungus (mucormycosis) cases reported in the state to date. Of which, 114 infected patients have died. Currently, there are 1,301 active cases of black fungus: Andhra Pradesh Medical & Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal

7:13 am: Chandigarh: Students studying at foreign universities welcome Centre's decision on reducing gap b/w 1st&2nd dose of Covishield for them. Some paid for accommodation & tuition fees. It won't weigh down on them. They can go when session begins: Yuvraj, who studies in Canada

7:00 am: Central team collected samples from river Ganga on June 1 in Buxar & on June 5 in Patna, Bhojpur & Saran to check whether bodies reportedly seen in & around the river contaminated river water. Samples sent to Lucknow. Report awaited: Scientist, Bihar State Pollution Board

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan