New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Even as Pfizer's Covid vaccine has been authorised for use in children in the US and parts of Europe, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog said that approval to the coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration in India. The Pfizer vaccine, which is manufactured in collaboration with German Biotechnology firm BioNTech, is the only vaccine currently being administered to children in a few countries. The central government is in discussions with Pfizer as the American giant pharmaceutical company has indicated that its Covid-19 vaccines will be likely available in July. "Approval to Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration", said Dr VK Paul, Member - Health, Niti Aayog to ANI.

Here are the live updates of June 9:

11:42 am: BLO is going from door to door, giving a paper to people - with slots mentioned on it, asking them to come for vaccination. They are also creating awareness among people who are vaccine-hesitant: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

11:35 am: A new initiative initiated in Delhi, 'jahan vote wahan vaccination'. People weren't coming in large numbers, so we thought they'll have to be invited. So this was started, people being vaccinated where they used to vote, polling stations turned into vaccination centres: Delhi CM

11:30 am: FIR was registered against him(owner of Paras Hospital). Hospital was sealed immediately. Patients were shifted to other hospitals, new admissions are closed. They've been served notice regarding suspension of their license. Further action will be taken after their reply: Agra DM

11:20 am: On June 5th, Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Delhi had issued a circular directing all its nursing personnel to use only Hindi & English for communication and warned of serious action if not done. The circular was later withdrawn.

11:10am: Circular was issued in a positive sense & there was no bad intention against Malayali-speaking staff. Circular was misinterpreted about its true sense & I didn't get a chance to explain. If any staff's feeling got hurt, I apologise: Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Institute Delhi

10:50 am: MP: A man in Bhopal claims that he received #COVID19 vaccination certificate without taking a jab I'd booked my vaccination slot on May 27 but before going to the vaccination center I received a message on phone saying that "you're vaccinated successfully": Divyansh Jaiwar

10:25 am: Shops reopen in Lucknow after the state govt lifted COVID-imposed curfew from all districts. A shopkeeper, Abhishek says, "The shops opened today after about 50-60 days. We have been cleaning since the morning as rats made a lot of mess inside the closed shops."

10:00 am: Delhi: Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to meet on 16th June. This will be the first Standing Committee meeting with physical presence amid the second wave of #COVID19 pandemic. Vaccination policy review likely to be taken up in the meeting for subject to examination.

9:45 am: There is no instability (in Madhya Pradesh's BJP govt). MP govt is handling the #COVID19 situation properly. There is a BJP govt in MP & it will decide who will be its CM. Congress has no right to talk about the BJP's CM: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

9:33 am: India reports 92,596 new #COVID19 cases, 1,62,664 discharges, and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,90,89,069 Total discharges: 2,75,04,126 Death toll: 3,53,528 Active cases: 12,31,415 Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360

9:20 am: 37,01,93,563 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 8th June 2021 of which 19,85,967 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: #COVID19 | Postal dept with an org, Om Divya Darshan launches facility to help people perform post-death rituals of their loved ones in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar & Gaya Ashes can be sent via speed post. They can watch rituals live: Sr Superintendent, Prayagraj Post Office

8:35 am: Maharashtra: Heavy footfall of people seen at Mahatma Phule Market in Nagpur this morning. The state has eased its #COVID19 lockdown and a five-level unlock plan has been announced by the state government.

8:10 am: MP | A pvt hospital had placed order for #COVID vaccines. I was asked to see its preparation for vaccination & found that the hospital wasn't registered. If a hospital isn't registered, they can't vaccinate & 10,000(vaccines) is a big number: Dist Immunization Officer, Jabalpur

8:00 am: Pfizer said it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial: Reuters

7:40 am: Bihar: A 24/7 vaccination drive began at Patliputra sports complex of Kankarbagh, Patna yesterday. "We have 6 vaccination booths here with a waiting area. We aim to vaccinate at least 700 people initially. Capacity will be increased later," said Bablu Kumar, Supervisor

7:25 am: Agra | My father had a surgery yesterday & he's yet to be healed. In this critical condition, where do I take him? I urge the administration to give us some time: Attendant of a patient at Paras Hospital

7:15 am: Our patient was admitted here 15 days ago & there's no improvement in the condition. We have been asked to sign the patient's discharge document in order to recieved the file. We don't know where to take patient: Lal Kumar Chouhan, Attendant of a patient at Paras Hospital

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan