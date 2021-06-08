New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. A single day rise of 86,498 cases were registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 81,466 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 2. Also, 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,82,07,596.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 8:

1:45 am: In this second wave of COVID, recovered patients are also in need of O2, so there's a need to keep such patients at hospital. Some patients have complained of chest pain, breathing problems, weakness,uncontrolled blood sugar levels: COVID Nodal Officer, Doon Hospital, Uttarakhand

11:20 am: 535 new COVID19 cases and 1,376 recoveries reported in the State in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the State is down to 7,983. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.7% and the recovery rate is at 98%: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

11:00 am: Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts. Night curfew (7pm to 7am) will continue. Active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district: Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

10:45 am: Have received complaint that there were issues with providing oxygen at Paras Hospital. Inquiry is underway, will let you know once investigation is completed: UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on COVID patients' death in Agra due to alleged oxygen shortage

10:30 am: Over 24 crore (24,65,44,060) vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far, via Govt of India (free of cost channel) & direct state procurement category. Over 1.19 crore (1,19,46,925) doses still available with States/UTs: Union Health Ministry

10:00 am: Manipur: #COVID19 vaccination underway in Thoubal district’s Nongpok Sekmai area Till now around 90% of people have been vaccinated. The response of people is quite good here: Dr. Hijam Gulshan Singh, Medical Officer in Charge, Nongpok Sekmai PHC

9:30 am: India reports 86,498 new #COVID19 cases, 1,82,282 discharges, and 2123 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,89,96,473 Total discharges: 2,73,41,462 Death toll: 3,51,309 Active cases: 13,03,702 Total vaccination: 23,61,98,726

9:00 am: India reports less than 1 lakh daily new #COVID19 cases after 63 days. 86,498 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 66 days. Active caseload declines by 97,907, currently at 13,03,702: Union Health Ministry

8:30am: A total of 36,82,07,596 samples have been tested for #COVID19 in the country, up to June 7 including 18,73,485 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:15 am: In a letter to PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought his intervention to incorporate creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies as part of assistance given to state governments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) programme

7:45 am: J&K: Indian Army's Northern Command conducted a vaccination drive for ex-servicemen at a stadium in Udhampur's Ramnagar. They were not been able to come for vaccination at Army hospital. We're organizing vaccination drive in our region:Col SK Malhotra, Nodal Officer COVID

7:35 am: Agra: Seven patients including COVID infected died in a private hospital due to alleged oxygen shortage on April 26&27. There were 22 critical patients admitted in the hospital but have no details of their death. We'll look into the video surfaced about their death:Agra DM

7:22 am: Maharashtra: Two persons arrested for manufacturing & selling counterfeit medicine for COVID worth Rs 22 lakhs in Mumbai. "We raided medicine wholesaler company & seized counterfeit medicines worth Rs 22 lakhs. Companies in Noida&Meerut also involved. Probe on," Police said y'day

7:10 am: Odisha | Out of 113 inmates, 70 inmates along with 5 employees of Gunupur Sub-Jail tested positive for #COVID19 till date. They have been isolated. The remaining inmates have been kept separate: Kamakshya Prasad Pati, Jail Superintendent of Gunupur Sub-Jail

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan