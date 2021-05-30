LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: PM Modi is addressing the nation today via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This is the 77th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This is the 77th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme. The Prime Minister is expected to speak about the COVID-19 crisis and the various steps taken by his government to control the pandemic. In his last episode too, PM Modi had spoken about the second COVID wave and asked people across the country to follow appropriate norms to control the massive surge.

India's COVID-19 situation, though, has improved vastly since PM Modi's last Mann Ki Baat. Currently, the country has 21.14 lakh active cases while 2.54 crore patients have recovered from the infection. The Union Health Ministry believes that the downward trend in daily cases will continue even the restrictions imposed by the state and union territory (UT) governments are significantly.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the coronavirus pandemic in India:

11:04 am: COVID-19 biggest crisis faced by humanity in last 100 years, says PM Modi

11:03 am: Just In: Nearly 12 crore vaccine doses will be available for National COVID vaccination program in June 2021, says Union Health Ministry

11:00 am: PM Modi addresses nation via Mann Ki Baat

10:54 am: PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat shortly.

10:11 am: The fatality rate in India stands at 1.16 per cent while the recovery rate has improved to 91.25 per cent. The daily positivity rate, meanwhile, has dropped to 8.02 per cent, as per Health Ministry.

9:43 am: India reports 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges and 3,460 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,78,94,800

Total discharges: 2,54,54,320

Death toll: 3,25,972

Active cases: 21,14,508

Total vaccination: 21,20,66,614

9:34 am: A total of 34,31,83,748 samples tested up to May 29. Of which, 20,63,839 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:46 am: Uttarakhand: Dharchula SDM in Pithoragarh issues an order mandating NGOs, individuals and organisations to obtain permission to distribute relief materials.

"We had received complaints that used materials and low quality medicines were distributed in some villages," SDM AK Shukla said.

8:27 am: Bosch company has come forward to repair the ventilators lying non-functional in the government hospitals of the state free of cost, says Karnataka Deputy CM and state COVID Task Force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana.

7:56 am: Mizoram reports 329 new COVID-19 cases and one death in last 24 hours.

Active cases: 3,089

Total discharged: 8,863

Death toll: 36

7:35 am: Tripura government will provide free education to the children who lose their parents due to COVID-19. Such children who don't live in orphanages will be provided Rs 3,500 every month till the age of 18, says Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

7:28 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am.

