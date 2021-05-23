Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will likely decide on the extension of lockdown in the national capital today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely decide on the extension of lockdown in the national capital today. Delhi, hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19, has been witnessing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days. However, medical experts and doctors have warned against lifting the restrictions in Delhi, saying cases might rise again.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a crucial meet with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and all states and union territory (UT) ministers today to discuss conducting the CBSE class 12 board exams and other competitive exams like JEE Main and NEET. The calls to suspend or cancel the exams have increased across India after the country got it hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the coronavirus crisis in India:

8:16 am: Just In: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that coronavirus vaccination centres run by it will stay shut today.

"Dear Mumbaikars. There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle and the respective wards too," the civic body tweeted yesterday.

8:07 am: 2044 children below 9 years and 8661 aged between 10-19 years contracted COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, between 1 and 20 May this year, says state Covid Control Room.

7:42 am: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a crucial meet with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today to discuss conducting the CBSE class 12 board exams in the country.

7:35 am: Earlier this week, Kejriwal had said that he will hold a crucial meet with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal following which a decision regarding extension of lockdown in Delhi would be taken.

7:30 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely decide on the extension of lockdown in the national capital today.

