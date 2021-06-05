New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has overtaken the US in terms of the number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the government on Friday said and noted that the vaccination campaign will be further intensified in the coming days. Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said 43 per cent of the 60 plus population has been covered with at least one dose and over 45 years, 37 per cent of the population has been covered. India, in terms of the number of people who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, has administered 17.2 crore doses and the US which was leading the pack is 16.9 crore.

Here are the live updates of June 5:

7:55 am: The Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and senior BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died at a hospital in Chandigarh, this morning. He had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment for post covid complications: (His son) Chetan Singh Bragta confirmed on Facebook

7:45 am: COVID19 | Gujarat reports 1,120 fresh cases, 3,398 recoveries & 16 deaths today; active cases at 22,100

7:35 am: Haryana recorded 895 new COVID19 cases, 73 deaths and 2,456 recoveries today; active cases 11,054

7:23 am: Punjab reported 2,009 new #COVID19 cases, 4,314 recoveries and 71 deaths

Active cases: 2,62,77

Total discharges: 5,34,915

Death toll: 14,927

7:10 am: "Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed on the basis of COVID positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in Maharashtra," states Maharashtra Govt in order regarding lockdown relaxation. The order will be implemented from Monday

