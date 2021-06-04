New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. Vice President Harris spoke this morning to Prime Minister Modi, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei and Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

"In four separate calls, the Vice President notified each of the leaders that the Biden-Harris Administration will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines to their respective countries and others, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June,” her Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 4:

11:30 am: Karnataka Board Exams 2021 for the 2nd PUC exams have been cancelled. SSLC Exams 2021, however, would be conducted in the 3rd week of July: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister

11:20 am: B.1.617 variant & its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50% more than Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), as per study by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia ) & National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

11:10 am: Delta variant primary cause behind second COVID wave, finds a study carried out by scientists of INSACOG (the consortium of labs undertaking genome sequencing in India) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the reasons behind the second wave

10:50 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold two meetings today, with expert & preparation committees, in context to the potential third wave of COVID19

10:25 am: Some miscreants pelted stones upon CRPF vehicle early morning who were going for #COVID deployment duties near Kralpora. To disperse miscreants, 2-3 shots were fired in the air by troops. No damage or injuries is reported: J&K Police

10:10 am: If they'll not correct the vaccine rates or administer it for free of cost, we will go to High Court (against the Punjab govt) or set an inquiry if we form a government (in Punjab). Why is Aam Aadmi Party is silent over all this?: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, SAD

10:00 am: India reports 1,32,364 new #COVID19 cases, 2,07,071 discharges, and 2713 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,85,74,350 Total discharges: 2,65,97,655 Death toll: 3,40,702 Active cases: 16,35,993 Total vaccination: 22,41,09,448

9:45 am: 25 mn (vaccines) will go out imminently. Distribution depends on manufacturer, but it's not as simple as putting stamp on envelope & sending it around world. There're logistical challenges but we're moving quickly to get them to destination countries: US State Dept spox Ned Price

9:30 am:The #COVID vaccine is available but the Punjab govt is selling it to private hospitals. Punjab govt is getting vaccines at Rs 400 but selling them to private hospitals at Rs 1060. And private hospitals is administering vaccine on higher prices: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, SAD

9:00 am: COVID19 | As many as 35,74,33,846 samples have been tested in the country thus far, including 20,75,428 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:45 am: We've spoken of focus on increased manufacturing in India but also bilateral support provided as means to help. A 100 mn dollars, hundreds of millions of dollars in total – half-billion dollars, I believe, 500 mn – been put towards this, incl by US govt: US State Dept spox

8:30 am: The increased manufacturing capacity in India, volume of capacity that is – has the potential to be a game-changer beyond India’s borders & that’s precisely why this arrangement was reached & announced in the context to Quad: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price

7:55 am: US VP Harris called PM Modi. It was positive & warm conversation. VP Harris was there during QUAD & climate change summits. PM Modi thanked VP Harris for assurance of vaccine supply to India. PM appreciated support & solidarity from US govt: Indian Ambassador to the US, TS Sandhu



7:50 am: Today, US also announced removal of Defense Production Act, which means no more priority supply will now be required. This will further smoothen the supply chains for vaccine manufacturing, particularly for AstraZeneca & Novax: Ambassador of India to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu

7:40 am: India to figure in both categories & get vaccines as per allocation under COVAX & direct supply. 1st will be COVAX initiative wherein India is included. 2nd, via direct supply to neighbors & partner countries incl India, Korea, Canada & Mexico: Indian Ambassador to US, TS Sandhu

7:30 am: President Biden has announced Global Allocation Plan of 25 mn vaccines. This is 1st tranche out of total 80 mn vaccines announced earlier. Distribution under 2 categories - via COVAX initiative & directly to neighbors & partner countries: Indian Ambassador to the US, TS Sandhu

7:22 am: People from Delhi&Haryana are booking slots in Meerut for 2nd dose of Covaxin due to its shortage there. Around 70% slots of Covaxin's 2nd dose for 18-44 age group have been booked by people from Delhi. We're discouraging them: District Immunization Officer Praveen Gautam

7:10 am: Jammu & Kashmir: A 124-year-old woman from Shrakwara Block of Wagoora in Baramulla received her first anti-COVID vaccine jab on Wednesday. "We vaccinated the 124-year-old woman during a door-to-door drive. She is healthy," said Dr Tajamul Malik, Medical Officer, PHC Shrakwara.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan