New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Observing courts cannot be "silent spectators" when constitutional rights of citizens are infringed by executive policies, the Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre's COVID vaccination policy, describing as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational” allowing states and private hospitals to charge those in the 18-44 age group while the jabs were offered free for groups in the first two phases, and ordered its review.

Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the paediatric trials for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Bharat Biotech, Covaxin. Covaxin received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials in children on May 11. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had earlier said, "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years."

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 3:

7:35 am: Kerala govt has added bedridden patients above 18 years, Hal pilgrims, all above 18 in Tribal colonies, volunteers working in field, police trainee, judicial officers & staff of HC & subordinate courts among others in priority group for COVID vaccination for age group 18-45 years

7:22 am: The first prize will be Rs 50 lakhs, second Rs 25 lakhs and third Rs 15 lakhs: Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif

7:13 am: Corona-free village competitions will be held in Maharashtra to encourage steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. Three village panchayats will be awarded for doing good work in COVID-19 management in each revenue division: State Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif

7:00 am: Ladakh reported 91 COVID cases, 140 discharges, and one death on Wednesday

Active cases: 1,531

Total discharges: 17,119

Death toll: 191

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan